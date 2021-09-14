Jonathan Stein, Ph.D., HCLD(ABB), joins Tesis Labs as Chief Science Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Labs, a leader in targeted genetic sequencing, has named life sciences lab veteran Jonathan Stein, Ph.D., HCLD(ABB), as the company's first chief science officer and medical director.

Tesis uses a genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing and comprehensive genetic data collection to support many medical specialties. The company collaborates with hospitals, health systems, value-based care organizations, medical device companies, research organizations and others to offer next-generation genetic sequencing designed to improve patient care and quality outcomes.

As chief science officer, Dr. Stein will be responsible for assay development, budgeting, contracting, accreditation, staffing and supervision across the company's diagnostics laboratories. Tesis currently has labs in Denver, Lafayette, Colo. and Houston and will be opening its new state of the art facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2021

"Dr. Stein's extensive experience in genetics labs will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand our pipeline of new and innovative test panels," said Ron King, chief executive officer of Tesis Labs. "He has a proven record as a chief science officer and hands-on lab researcher."

Prior to joining Tesis Labs, Stein was chief science officer at Spectracell Laboratories in Houston, where he was responsible for project planning, quality assurance and regulatory compliance, assay development, and management. He also served as lab director for Spectracell before becoming CSO. In addition, Stein has worked as medical director and clinical consultant at Apex Molecular Laboratories, associate DNA lab director at Identigene, and research investigator at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

"Tesis is doing some amazing work and brings great energy and vision to the industry," Dr. Stein said. "I have a solid background in next-generation sequencing, so the company's strong focus on NGS made it an ideal fit."

Dr. Stein received his Ph.D. in molecular and cancer genetics and holds a master's degree in population and biomedical sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center. He received a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

About Tesis Labs

Tesis Labs' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer, and diabetes through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Visit tesislabs.com to learn more.

