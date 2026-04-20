Jonathan Tower Steps Down from Prosperity7 as Head of US Ventures to Launch New AI-Native Venture Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Tower today announced he is stepping down from Prosperity7 Ventures, the $3 billion global venture capital arm funded by Aramco, following his successful tenure as Regional Managing Director and Head of U.S. Ventures. The departure follows a period of strategic growth and strong performance of Prosperity7 in the U.S. under Tower's leadership.

Upon joining Prosperity7 in early 2022 as its first U.S.-based executive, Tower launched and scaled the firm's North American venture operations. During his tenure, he led the opening of Prosperity7's Palo Alto office and New York offices, recruited a 14-person U.S. investment team, and helped establish the firm's presence in the venture ecosystem.

Under Tower's leadership, Prosperity7 deployed over $600 million across more than 60 companies spanning AI infrastructure, data platforms, robotics, cybersecurity, and enterprise software, including Cohere, Hammerspace, Together AI, SingleStore, Cart.com, Artera, AppOmni, Cowbell, Nile, and Jeeves.

"We built the U.S. platform from a blank slate into a fully formed venture business with a strong team and a high-conviction portfolio," said Tower. "With AI reshaping every industry, this feels like the right moment to build again."

Looking ahead, Tower is launching a new AI-native venture platform focused on backing founders building the next generation of AI companies and infrastructure. The new platform will combine a thesis-driven investment strategy with a media component designed to share research and insights with the broader technology and entrepreneurial community.

"Artificial Intelligence is reshaping not just the companies in which we invest – it's changing how venture firms themselves will need to operate and compete. The venture playbook that defined the last decade won't define the next," Tower added. "I'm focused on building a platform that reflects that dramatic shift."

Tower's full reflections on his tenure and plans ahead are available on his blog at https://jtower09.medium.com/.

SOURCE Jonathan Tower