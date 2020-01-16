Jonathan Van Ness 'Freaks Out' For New Pop-Tarts® Pretzel In New Campaign For The Biggest Snacking Day Of The Year

Pop-Tarts enlisted Van Ness, known for bringing out the best in people, to show fans the brand's new, sweeter way to enjoy the classic pretzel on one of the biggest snacking events of the year. Available in Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar, new Pop-Tarts Pretzel combines sweet and salty in every bite – and is the perfect snack any time of day.

"The commercials were always THE Big Game that I was tuning in for growing up, and this year is the most surreal ever because I'm the star of the Pop-Tarts ad," said Jonathan Van Ness. "Who knew that pretzels could be such a diva? I couldn't be happier to help this salty classic show-off its sweet side with new Pop-Tarts Pretzel on one of the biggest snacking days of the year."

Football fans don't have to wait until after the Big Game to enjoy Pop-Tarts Pretzel – the new sweet and salty Toaster Pastries are available now at stores nationwide for $3.49.

"When it comes to 'bringing out your best', nobody does it better than Jonathan Van Ness – so it was only natural for Pop-Tarts to enlist him to help 'fix' the classic pretzel and introduce Pop-Tarts Pretzel," said Phil Schaffer, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. "Already a loyal brand advocate, Jonathan's upbeat personality is a natural fit to help Pop-Tarts unveil our latest craveable flavors."

Pop-Tarts' creative agency, MRY, created the :30 commercial that will air after the first half's two minute warning.

For more information on the Pop-Tarts commercial, and to interact with the brand during the Big Game on social media, follow Pop-Tarts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

