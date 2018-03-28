Jonathan Watkins Named New CEO Of Broward Health Imperial Point

"Jonathan is a dynamic leader and a strategic thinker who brings years of senior healthcare administration experience to Broward Health Imperial Point," said Broward Health President/CEO Beverly Capasso. "We are thrilled that he's joining our leadership team and I'm confident that he will lead BHIP's continued success."

With more than 10 years of combined healthcare administration and general management experience, Watkins most recently served as chief operating officer at Kaiser Foundation Hospitals & Health Plan in California's Central Valley area, where he facilitated, directed and coordinated operational activities and programs related to the day-to-day operations of three hospitals. Prior to that, he served as vice president of clinical operations/chief operating officer of Medical North Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he was responsible for leading, developing and executing key business strategies, as well as directing and administering day-to-day operations.

Watkins holds a master's degree in public administration with a certification in health administration, as well as a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration and planning from Tennessee State University. He is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and board certified in healthcare management as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). He was named the 2013 National Association of Health Services Executives Young Healthcare Executive of the Year and is past president of the Memphis chapter of the National Association of Health Service Executives.

About Broward Health

Broward Health, providing service for more than 80 years, is a nationally recognized system in South Florida that offers world-class healthcare to all. The Broward Health system includes the statutory teaching hospital Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs, Salah Foundation Children's Hospital, Broward Health Weston, Broward Health Community Health Services, Broward Health Physician Group, Broward Health Urgent Care, Broward Health International, and Broward Health Foundation. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.

