Jonathan Wesley Performance Nets Another Campaign Cup

Jonathan Wesley President Andrew Breuninger praised his team's continued ability to meet the high standards that the company achieved through its consistent results. "The recognition that our team earns with this award reflects the shared dedication to achieving at the highest level on behalf of the client. We plan to continue this standard well into 2018 and beyond."

Jonathan Wesley collaborates with renewable energy clients to acquire new customers while ensuring the needs of current customers are being met. With a personalized focus on relationship building, the company's staff of talented client acquisition professionals is dedicated to reducing the negative impact created by burning fossil fuels. Incorporating marketing methods to address this pressing environmental issue, Jonathan Wesley is committed to helping to create a cleaner, greener planet for future generations.

With a platform that promotes leadership development from within, Jonathan Wesley believes in the value of live, personal presentations as an effective method for acquiring and retaining new customers. The company provides services in branding, public relations, sales, and consulting.

Jonathan Wesley has active partnerships with the Brookfield Zoo, Chicago Wolves, and Chicago twentysomething organizations, among others. Dedicated to charitable causes within the community, the company supports Operation Smile.

About Jonathan Wesley

Founded in 2003, Jonathan Wesley is an outsourced marketing firm that works on behalf of recognizable companies in the renewable energy industry to broaden their customer base. Providing tailored retail consulting services, the company represents the client with outstanding service, high quality, and integrity. For more information, call 630-519-6707 or go to https://www.jwillinois.com/.

