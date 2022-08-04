Jonathan Wylder Collection - Coinllectibles announces a Fusion DOT collaboration with renowned sculptor Jonathan Wylder

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles, the fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC:COSG), is pleased to announce collaboration with the internationally renowned sculptor Jonathan Wylder on Fusion Digital Ownership Tokens ("F-DOTs"). The collection consists of 6 of Jonathan's special pieces including "Tessa The Sleeping Muse", a life size limestone carving considered to be one of Jonathan's finest pieces.

This latest project follows on from recent successful sales of Fusion DOTs in recent weeks including Coinllectibles F-DOT Guanyin Vase in Altar Red Glaze of Qing Dynasty (19th century) (HL No. 029b) at over USD 100K and a series of photographic Fusion DOTs sold in collaboration with Spink auction house.

Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles commented: "It is a privilege to be working closely with Jonathan to bring these special pieces together with Fusion DOTs. We hope that even more people will be able to see and enjoy his sculptures and reflects our intent to bring an increasingly broad range of high quality art to more people through application of our DOT technologies."

About the Jonathan Wylder Collection

Jonathan Wylder is a contemporary British sculptor born in Salisbury, Wiltshire, United Kingdom. His works are internationally known. Among his many prestigious commissions is a 5 metre high bronze monument in London's Belgrave Square commissioned by the Duke of Westminster. Possibly his most moving piece, is the life-sized memorial bronze statue of Mother Teresa. The bronze statue was unveiled in Calcutta by the Governor of Calcutta at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, where it continues to receive thousands of visitors.

Wylder has always been inspired by the beauty of the human form and is especially inspired by dance. He has shown his appreciation for this subject in his sculptural work with dancers from a variety of ballet companies, including Fiona Chadwick, former principal with the Royal Ballet.

This current collection consists of 6 sculptures, including Tessa The Sleeping Muse, Angel Awakening, Ballerina Fiona Chadwick, Ballerina Alla, Talbot Dogs, and The Mermaid. Tessa The Sleeping Muse, was originally sold some years ago, took Jonathan approximately 2 years to complete and is widely considered his finest carving to date. During the carving process, he did not use any power tools. He believed in order to reach the greatest perfection he would go back in time and carve how Michelangelo and Bernini would have done.

Jonathan Wylder said, "My work takes a long time to produce where I often need intense and long periods with the subject to achieve the finished sculpture. I can only produce a limited number of pieces in this art form. I am very excited about the opportunity to work with Coinllectibles and their DOT technology which I hope will increase my engagement with new communities of people to enjoy my work."

Coinllectibles will mint the F-DOTs of this collection on Polygon chain, an eco-friendly blockchain using proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which consumes less energy and produces less greenhouse gas compared to proof-of-work blockchains. By using Polygon chain for minting, Coinllectibles hopes to minimize the environmental impacts and to raise to public awareness regarding global warming.

These Jonathan Wylder Pieces can be found on the Coinllectibles MetaMall at Coinllectibles.art

About F-DOTs

F-DOTs are unique way of being vested with legal IP rights. F-DOTs operates by bundling physical legal ownership right to the collectible in question, the digital asset as well as the intellectual property, all data of which is recorded onto the meta data of the blockchain. This way, holders are able to utilize the latest Blockchain technology (an immutable decentralized and distributed ledger system) to record and enjoy their vested rights as recorded on the F-DOTs.

Coinllectibles is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age. Their minted curated Fusion DOTs capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real-world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory parameter.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOTs offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Ms Marsella Cheng

Director, PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.