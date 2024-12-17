Jonda Lowe's New Book: A Faith-Based Guide to Financial Freedom

Why You Must Take Your Hands Off God's Money, A Practical Guide for Thriving On 90% or Less by Jonda Lowe combines a Biblical principle with practical tips and strategies to increase both your faith and financial success.

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonda Lowe, an author, podcaster, financial guru, and fintech creator, completely transforms how people think about money and reveals how obedience to this one biblical principle can destroy financial strongholds.

Author of Why You Must Take Your Hands Off God's Money, Jonda Lowe, is a veteran of the Financial Services Industry who has focused on helping families, entrepreneurs, and individuals plan for their future. Cultivating the JondaKnows brand for nearly 40 years led to the development of this book and fintech to help everyone gain control of their finances. Coining the hashtag #DYKWJK (Do You Know What Jonda Knows), https://www.youtube.com/@DYKWJK, the brand manages a YouTube channel entitled The JondaKnows Show, several book publications, and the upcoming JondaKnows App dedicated to helping people build a budget, manage debt and grow their net worth.

Christians seeking to align their faith with their finances and anyone seeking sound financial advice will find this guide invaluable.

Knowing whether you can afford to purchase products and services can be tricky. Jonda has developed actual tech to determine whether you can afford the items or services you plan to purchase. JondaKnows as a brand is not solely based on tips—it transforms how you think about money creating long-term financial success.

Audiences will obtain practical steps for creating a budget and managing debt. Insightful guidance on tithing and its spiritual significance leads the way to creating a better future for yourself. Real-life testimonies and actionable challenges, including a "30-Day Challenge" to track and optimize spending habits, will lead readers to gain necessary skillsets that will completely transform their finances.

Purchase here: Amazon.com: Why You Must Take Your Hands Off God's Money (https://www.amazon.com/Must-Take-Your-Hands-Money-ebook/dp/B0DMHSCPZ9?ref_=ast_author_dp).

For more information about the book and the JondaKnows App, visit www.JondaKnows.com.

About Jonda Lowe

Jonda Lowe is a veteran of the Financial Services Industry, author, and creator of the JondaKnows brand. Known for her innovative approach to financial education, she hosts the popular podcast The JondaKnows Show and has developed the forthcoming JondaKnows App, designed to help users balance a budget, manage debt and grow net worth.

Why You Must Take Your Hands Off God's Money is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon.

