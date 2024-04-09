Jones & DeMille Engineering and vialytics Create Strategic Alliance to Transform Roadway Assessments with Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

NEWARK, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones & DeMille Engineering (JDE) and vialytics are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership to streamline and manage transportation infrastructure assessments through advanced AI and digital image collection technology. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to enhancing and shaping the quality of life within our communities by leveraging cutting-edge solutions for infrastructure management and assessment.

vialytics + Jones and DeMille Engineering partner to provide road assessments with advanced AI technology. Post this Discover an efficient solution for intelligent road management with vialytics. Our advanced software enables you to automatically record the condition of your road infrastructure, plan repairs based on up-to-date data and centrally manage all maintenance tasks. Thanks to vialytics, your municipality saves time, manpower, and money with one simple tool. Jones & DeMille is a full-service, award-winning firm focused on shaping the quality of life in the Intermountain West since 1982. With 11 office locations throughout the region, Jones & DeMille provides civil engineering, architecture, planning, funding procurement, project leadership, GIS, survey and scanning, construction management, materials testing and related professional services.

vialytics automates tedious tasks by providing a convenient, smartphone-based system for road management. Their artificial intelligence evaluates road and asset conditions, offering objective pavement, road sign, manhole, and storm drain condition data and much more. This objective data is used within the system as a way to track damage and assist in maintenance and planning.

JDE and vialytics are set to transform the traditional process of road maintenance, operation, and planning. The integration of vialytics software into engineering operations will enable our team to deliver substantial benefits, including significant time and cost savings, objectivity and consistency in roadway assessments, quicker turnaround times, and the utilization of innovative technology resulting in successful outcomes.

Key Benefits of JDE and vialytics Joining Forces

Increased Value: Leveraging AI and digital imagery, the tool significantly enhances the quality, value, and longevity of community infrastructure.

Leveraging AI and digital imagery, the tool significantly enhances the quality, value, and longevity of community infrastructure. Objectivity in Assessments: The use of AI eliminates human bias, ensuring all infrastructure assessments are based on consistent, objective criteria.

The use of AI eliminates human bias, ensuring all infrastructure assessments are based on consistent, objective criteria. Consistency and Accuracy: With advanced algorithms, the software provides consistent and accurate analysis of road conditions, enabling more reliable infrastructure development, planning and information regarding remaining roadway life cycles.

With advanced algorithms, the software provides consistent and accurate analysis of road conditions, enabling more reliable infrastructure development, planning and information regarding remaining roadway life cycles. Quicker Turnaround: Fast, automated assessments facilitate quicker decision-making, allowing for infrastructure needs to be timely addressed.

Fast, automated assessments facilitate quicker decision-making, allowing for infrastructure needs to be timely addressed. Innovative Technology: By partnering and utilizing vialytics' state-of-the-art solution, our clients are positioned at the forefront of infrastructure management innovation.

"This partnership demonstrates our dedication to embracing innovative solutions to shape the quality of life within our communities," said Jones & DeMille's CFO, Michael Hawley. "Together, we are setting new standards for how road infrastructure assessments are conducted, leading to more efficient, sustainable, and community-focused outcomes."

vialytics is at the forefront of AI and digital imaging technology. With a mission to streamline the workflows of busy public works departments worldwide, vialytics is dedicated to improving the quality and safety of roadways through innovative, technology-driven solutions. "At vialytics, it is ingrained in our organizational ethos to empower our partner communities worldwide with state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring the execution of top-tier road infrastructure for their citizens, explains vialytics Americas' President and CRO. "We are immensely thrilled to announce our partnership with Jones & DeMille, the preeminent civil engineering firm in Utah."

Jones & DeMille is a full-service, award-winning firm focused on shaping the quality of life in the Intermountain West since 1982. With 11 office locations throughout the region, Jones & DeMille provides civil engineering, architecture, planning, funding procurement, project leadership, GIS, survey and scanning, construction management, materials testing and related professional services.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.