Jones Announces Launch of Jones Craft Dog Soda

Market Leader Expands Again with New Product Range Exclusively Formulated for Dogs, Available at Chewy in Time for Holiday Season

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced its expansion into the pet category with the launch of Jones Craft Dog Soda. Uniquely formulated for canines in collaboration with veterinarians and dog owners, new Jones Craft Dog Soda combines all-natural human-grade ingredients in flavors that dogs love, and includes choiceful functional supplements to provide our furry friends with a wholesome boost they need to help support and maintain optimal joint health. Just in time for the holidays, the initial flavor product range will be available first exclusively at Chewy and jonessoda.com in November 2023, with additional retailers to follow in 2024.

As a treat, hydration-booster, or delicious food-topper, Jones Craft Dog Soda is everything consumers love about Jones Soda but in flavors that have been specially developed for your four-legged best friend. The wholesome and nutritious recipes are made with real people-grade meat and poultry stocks that are also used in premium soups and sauces. Also containing human-grade Glucosamine and Chondroitin which are known for supporting joint and cartilage health, Jones Craft Dog Soda is not just a great-tasting beverage, it's a treat you can feel great about giving to your pet. The product launch will include Chicken and Beef flavors, and of course, just in time for the holidays and in true Jones fashion, the company's signature Turkey and Gravy. The products are non-carbonated and contain no sodium or sweeteners of any kind. And while the flavors are specially-formulated for your pups, adventurous dog owners are dared to drink it too!

"Looking at the millions of photos our fans have submitted to us over the years, it's easy to see how much Jones fans love their pets! Knowing how much our pets mean to us, a lightbulb went off when we brought back Turkey and Gravy, our fan-favorite seasonal flavor," said Eric Chastain, President and COO of the Jones Soda Co. Beverage Division. "And we couldn't think of a better place to launch than Chewy, a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, who shares our sentiment that pets aren't just pets, they're more."

Just like Jones Soda (for people), Jones Craft Dog Soda features consumer-submitted (pet-themed) photos and future bottlings will also feature photos of adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes.

As part of Jones' popular Caps for Gear loyalty program, fans are also encouraged to collect and save Jones Craft Dog Soda bottle caps for redemption of prizes, including Jones-branded dog toys, leashes, and dog bowls.

To purchase Jones Soda Craft Dog Soda, visit JonesSoda.com or Chewy.com.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

SOURCE Jones Soda