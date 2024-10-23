Jones Capital Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Alta Arbor

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Capital is pleased to announce the successful closing of a strategic investment in Alta Arbor, marking a significant step in the ongoing commitment to expanding its investment portfolio. Alta Arbor invests in horticulture businesses across the green industry value chain, focusing on long-term partnerships that ensure stability and continuity. Jones Capital is focused on forging strong partnerships with innovative companies like Alta Arbor and is excited to join forces to help drive growth and expansion.

Plant Odyssey Nursery in Kyle, Texas

Lance Gurley, managing partner of Alta Arbor, has expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the potential to leverage Jones Capital's resources and expertise to accelerate Alta Arbor's growth strategy. This partnership represents a shift in Alta Arbor's focus from a dividend-driven approach to a robust growth-oriented strategy, aligning with our shared vision for the future.

This investment reflects Jones Capital's strategic approach to identifying and supporting high-potential opportunities. "By partnering with Alta Arbor, we are confident in our ability to drive significant value for both companies and our respective stakeholders," said Tom Caughlin, President, and CIO of Jones Capital.

About Alta Arbor:

Alta Arbor is an investment holding company based out of Dallas, TX, focused on acquiring and holding high-quality horticulture businesses.

About Jones Capital:

Jones Capital (Jones) is a family-owned firm specializing in equity investments in middle-market businesses. With an entrepreneurial mindset, Jones takes an active, hands-on approach by partnering with founders and executives to foster growth. By offering dynamic strategies, access to in-house operational expertise, and practical solutions, Jones helps companies achieve sustainable development. The firm's investment focus has included sectors such as transportation and logistics, infrastructure, industrials, construction, and technology and business services. Based in Houston, TX, and Hattiesburg, MS, Jones remains committed to being a growth-driven, value-added partner, aligned with businesses that share its vision for long-term success benefiting all stakeholders—customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit https://jones.com/.

SOURCE Jones Capital, LLC