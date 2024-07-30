Jones Capital Completes Recapitalization of Dark Horse Electric

HOUSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Capital (Jones) announces the majority recapitalization of Dark Horse Electric (Dark Horse), a business with over twenty years of experience in the electrical industry. Dark Horse provides essential vegetation management and line construction services to a diverse clientele, including investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, highway departments, and commercial entities.

Jonathan Duhon, Managing Partner at Jones Capital, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Dark Horse Electric to the Jones Capital family. Their long-standing reputation for quality work and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We look forward to supporting Dark Horse's continued growth and expansion in the utility services sector."

"Joining forces with Jones Capital marks an exciting new chapter for Dark Horse," said James Diaz-Barriga, CEO of Dark Horse Electric. "This partnership will allow us to leverage Jones' resources and expertise to enhance our services and reach new markets while maintaining our core values and commitment to our customers."

This majority recapitalization represents Jones Capital's strategic move into the utility services market, complementing its existing portfolio in transportation and logistics, infrastructure, technology, and business services.

Dark Horse will continue to operate from its Sunbright, TN headquarters, serving customers throughout Tennessee and neighboring regions.

For more information about Dark Horse Electric, visit www.darkhorseelectric.com.

About Jones Capital:

Jones Capital (Jones) partners with mid-market businesses to provide dynamic ideas and resources, focusing on practical solutions to drive growth. Business sectors Jones has focused on include transportation & logistics, infrastructure, industrials, construction, and technology & business services. With locations in Houston, TX and Hattiesburg, MS, Jones carries on the mission of being a growth-oriented, value-added capital partner to businesses and management teams that share our common values and vision for long-term, sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders – customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit https://jones.com/.

SOURCE Jones Capital, LLC