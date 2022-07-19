JONES COLLEGE ATHLETICS PROGRAM SELECTED TO RECEIVE $10,000 HAMMER STRENGTH EQUIPMENT GRANT

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The athletics program at Jones College, Ellisville, Miss., has been selected to receive the first-ever Life Fitness/Hammer Strength Equipment Grant, valued at $10,000.

The grant is sponsored by Life Fitness Family of Brands, in partnership with the National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation, which managed the grant application process. The grant was open to NSCA members who represent junior college or community college athletic training programs.

"The Jones College application was submitted by David Queck, who directs the school's football strength and conditioning program. We are impressed with his application and recognize the needs of the program and the outstanding student-athletes," said Lon Record, Life Fitness Regional Segment Manager – Athletics/Education and a member of the grant review committee. "Our congratulations go out to Coach Queck. The Jones College Bobcats already have an outstanding athletic tradition, and we are excited to see the impact new Hammer Strength equipment will have on student-athlete training results."

In his application, Queck said that his primary goal in applying for the grant was to ensure that Jones's student athletes could train safely and in the best way possible. Existing equipment in their training facility was becoming less reliable and having the highest quality equipment would drastically change the trajectory of student-athlete development. During the school year, up to 110 student-athletes, representing eight different sports, use the Jones training facility daily.

"The Life Fitness/Hammer Strength Equipment Grant is a wonderful opportunity for strength and conditioning professionals who are part of smaller collegiate programs to improve and enhance their student-athlete training programs. We thank Life Fitness for partnering with the NSCA Foundation and making this grant available to our members," said Carissa Gump, NSCA Foundation Executive Director. "We congratulate Coach Queck and the entire Jones College athletics program, and we wish them the best in the year ahead."

Through the grant, the Jones College Bobcats will receive a selection of Hammer Strength equipment to support their training needs. Built to higher standard, Hammer Strength is the No. 1 brand of strength equipment for elite athletes. It can take the pounding they dish out, and most importantly, it is designed to provide results. Hammer Strength makes performance strength training equipment for those willing to put in the work.

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic family of brands that includes Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, ICG®, and SCIFIT. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Franklin Park, Ill. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation (NSCAF) was founded in 2007 with the aim of supporting the advancement of strength and conditioning practical applications. The NSCA Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to providing funding to NSCA members taking part in educational and research endeavors.

Since its establishment, the NSCA Foundation has awarded over 180 grants and over 400 scholarships, totaling over $2.8 million to outstanding individuals within the strength and conditioning community. The NSCA Foundation is one of the few foundations that fund work at the Master's level and across all levels up to senior investigators, as well as one of the few sources that funds work in the strength and conditioning fields. A major goal of the foundation is to continue to maximize assets in order to increase grants and scholarships for NSCA members.

