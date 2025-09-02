Jones Expands Research to Cover Aerospace and Defense

Industry Expert Josh W. Sullivan named Sector Head

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") continued to build the depth of its research sector coverage, naming industry veteran Josh W. Sullivan Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology. Mr. Sullivan brings over two decades of experience covering the sectors.

Jones has seen its Investment Banking and Research effort grow significantly in recent years and is investing in leadership, now in Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology to build on its successes.

"This is a milestone for our firm as we continue to broaden our research and investment banking platform. Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology are critical sectors for our clients, and Josh's expertise will ensure we deliver the depth of insight they need to navigate it successfully," said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones.

"Jones' Investment Bank has grown exponentially across multiple sectors due to our focus on putting clients' needs first and tapping into Jones' unparalleled institutional client base. Expansion into Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology, headed by Josh, demonstrates our continued commitment to providing clients with research in areas critical to the success of their businesses," said Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones.

Prior to joining Jones, Mr. Sullivan held senior research roles in the sector at The Benchmark Company, Seaport Global LLC, Sterne Agee CRT, Gleacher and Company, and T. Rowe Price. He holds BS from Lehigh University and has completed coursework at Stanford, MIT, and Columbia.

