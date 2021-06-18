Jones Family Dental Notice Of Data Event

ASHLAND, Ore., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Family Dental is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the privacy of information of certain Jones Family Dental's patients. At this time, Jones Family Dental has no indication that any information has been fraudulently misused in relation to this incident; however, Jones Family Dental is providing information about the incident, Jones Family Dental's response to it, and additional measures individuals can take to protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

On April 19, 2021, Jones Family Dental became aware of suspicious activity relating to its systems and promptly launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Jones Family Dental determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain computers systems between April 15, 2021 and April 18, 2021.

Jones Family Dental then worked diligently to identify which computers were impacted, what information was stored on those computers, and to whom the information on those computers relate. As part of its investigation, Jones Family Dental was unable to rule out whether any computers housing patient information were accessed. Therefore, although Jones Family Dental has no indication that data from its systems was actually viewed or taken, Jones Family Dental is providing notice in an abundance of caution because certain patient information was present on its network at the time of the unauthorized access.

The following types of patient information was located within Jones Family Dental's network at the time of the unauthorized access: name, address, date of birth, driver's license number, treatment notes, health history, diagnostic information, and/or health/dental insurance information. To date, Jones Family Dental is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of patient information as a result of this incident.

Jones Family Dental takes this incident and security of personal information in its care seriously. Upon discovering this incident, Jones Family Dental promptly took steps to investigate and respond to this incident, assess the security of relevant systems. In response to this event, Jones Family Dental is reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures. Jones Family Dental notified the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services of this incident. Jones Family Dental is also notifying potentially impacted individuals so that they may take further steps to protect their information should they feel it appropriate to do so.

Jones Family Dental encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft or fraud, to review account statements and explanations of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

Jones Family Dental regrets any concern this incident may cause and understand that individuals may have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice. Individuals with questions about this event can learn more information at Jones Family Dental's website at jonesfamilydental.net.

