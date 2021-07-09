Jones Sign Acquires National Mallfront and Design of Phoenix, Arizona

"National Mallfront and Design has done incredible work for top tier brands and we are honored to continue its legacy," said Todd Patrickus , Executive Vice President of Jones Sign. "This acquisition allows us to take any storefront or branding project to the next level."

National Mallfront and Design currently serves retail, hotel, restaurant, and banking & financial industries of any size. The company manages all phases of the storefront architectural process from idea generation to design, fabrication, and installation.

Jones Sign reports that the company name will remain the same and the current 50 employees will retain their jobs in Phoenix, Arizona. National Mallfront and Design will be led by Jones Sign and John Mortensen, President of Jones Sign, will be the new president.

About National Mallfront and Design

National Mallfront and Design designs, manufactures and installs the complete storefront and specialize in custom and creative "out of the ordinary" storefronts, entries, signage, fixtures, marquees, architectural sculptures, displays, kiosks, waterwalls, glass, tile, & granite floors and skylights. The company has done work in the United States and Europe for well-known brands such as Fox Sports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Warner Bros, Merrick, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Prada.

About Jones Sign

From custom façades and canopies to complete structures and other non-signage related architectural elements, Jones has been transforming buildings, complexes and more for over 20 years. Most recently, Jones Architectural Creations completed the porte-cochere and accompanying elements for the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas that opened earlier this year. Headquartered in De Pere, Wis. with 14 locations across North America, the Jones team of designers, engineers, fabricators, installers and project managers can assist with any or all parts of a project for a streamlined process. Modular fabrication and installation are also used rather than spending months onsite building an architectural feature. For more information contact John Mortensen or visit jonessign.com .

