Jones Soda 1st National Craft Soda Brand to Launch 7.5 Ounce Cans with Jones Minis, Product Featured in 700 U.S. Walmart Stores

Craft Soda Icon Kicks off "Cool Bus" Tour at 2024 Bentonville Bike Fest with Jones Mini Sampling

SEATTLE, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), announces the launch of 7.5 ounce mini cans with its new Jones Mini product. Jones, the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and iconic brand, is selling Jones Mini in 700 Walmart stores nationwide, with more retailers to follow. Jones Minis packs the brand's pure cane sugar formulation in four favorite Jones flavors. On May 23-26, the Jones "Cool Bus" will launch Jones Mini sampling tour at Bentonville Bike Fest, in Arkansas, May 23-26, kicking off the brand's nationwide bus tour.

Credit: Jones Soda

Mini Jones is rolling out nationwide across America in Jones' in its four top selling flavors - Root Beer, Orange & Cream, Berry Lemonade, and Cream Soda. The mini cans are caffeine free, ideal for school lunches, poolside, or occasions where glass bottles are not permitted. Jones will support the introduction of Mini Jones with an aggressive sampling campaign from its Cool bus, which will head to events and retailers throughout the Summer.

"Jones Soda has hit a multitude of firsts in our industry. Today, we are the first craft soda brand to offer mini cans, a format which has been expanding in the grocery and club channels," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "Jones Minis continues our expansion and success into new beverage formats, and Jones' new era as a high-growth beverage company."

In addition to the launch of Mini Jones, Jones Soda has branched into alcohol and food service, including distribution through Dot Foods. The company also recently announced a multi-year partnership with Street League Skateboarding (SLS) to champion action sports and amplify the innovative spirit of SLS events, while expanding the Jones crossover cannabis brand, Mary Jones, into the ultra-popular HD-9 market.

"Jones fans were buzzing about Mini Jones the minute the product hit Walmart shelves. We are thrilled to see such a great and warm reception," added Knight.

Jones, the craft soda leader, plans to expand Mini Jones flavor selections and offer Canadian distribution in Fall 2024.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain and slush machines through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com

