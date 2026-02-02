Jones Soda Announces Expanded Costco Program, Extending Record Q4 Momentum Into 2026

Initial shipments underway across Canada, supporting continued revenue growth

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company") today announced the expansion of its Costco program, with the first of multiple large-scale shipments now rolling out to select Costco warehouse locations across much of Canada. The program builds on the Company's record fourth quarter and supports continued sales momentum into the first half of 2026.

The expanded Costco program reflects increased retailer commitment following strong performance in prior rotations and aligns with Jones Soda's strategy to scale high-velocity SKUs with leading national partners while maintaining disciplined gross margin execution.

Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda, commented:

"We are entering 2026 with clear momentum following our strongest quarter in the Company's history. The expansion of our Costco program demonstrates the strength of our brand partnerships, our ability to execute at scale, and the growing demand for Jones products across core retail channels. As we build on this foundation, we remain focused on driving sustainable revenue growth, improving operating leverage, and strengthening our financial profile."

The Company expects the expanded Costco program to contribute meaningfully to net sales in the first half of 2026, while leveraging the operational and margin improvements achieved in 2025. Jones Soda continues to prioritize scalable retail partnerships, disciplined cost management, and a focused product portfolio as it advances its growth strategy.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.