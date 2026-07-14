Jones Soda Announces Limited-Edition Crayola Collaboration as Part of 30th Anniversary "Dirty 30" Celebration

Seasonal 6-pack program to launch at retail and online during the back-to-school summer season

SEATTLE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its bold flavors, distinctive packaging, and consumer-driven brand engagement, today announced the return of its collaboration with Crayola through a limited-edition Crayola x Jones Soda 6-Pack launching during the back-to-school summer season.

Crayola Limited Edition 6-pack

The program is part of Jones Soda's 30th anniversary "Dirty 30" celebration, recognizing three decades of flavor innovation, colorful brand storytelling, and the community that has shaped Jones since 1996. The collaboration also reflects Jones Soda's strategy of building momentum through selective partnerships with brands that authentically align with its identity, including creativity, color, fun, nostalgia, and community connection.

Building on last year's Crayola collaboration, this year's 6-pack features a refreshed design and a color palette that more closely reflects Jones Soda's bold, vibrant look, while continuing to leverage Crayola's strong consumer recognition and multigenerational appeal.

The limited-edition 6-pack will be available at retail and online through Jones Soda's direct-to-consumer platform. Retail boxes will include six Crayola x Jones Soda bottles and one collectible Crayola x Jones Soda 6-pack box. Direct-to-consumer orders will include one Crayola x Jones Soda 6-pack box, four coloring pages, and one 8-pack of crayons.

"As we celebrate 30 years of Jones Soda, this collaboration represents the type of authentic partnership we believe can create meaningful brand momentum. Crayola is colorful, creative, nostalgic, and deeply connected to community, making it a natural fit for Jones and our anniversary-year strategy," said Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co.

The Crayola x Jones Soda 6-Pack will include six flavors, each inspired by a Crayola color:

Fruit Punch Soda , a brand-new Jones Soda flavor, inspired by Razzmatazz

, a brand-new Jones Soda flavor, inspired by Orange & Cream Soda inspired by Sunset Orange

inspired by Pineapple Cream Soda inspired by Dandelion

inspired by Green Apple Soda inspired by Granny Smith Apple

inspired by Berry Lemonade Soda inspired by Robin's Egg Blue

inspired by Fufu Berry Soda inspired by Razzle Dazzle Rose

The launch is designed to support retail visibility and online consumer demand during a high-traffic seasonal shopping window. By aligning with the back-to-school summer season, Jones Soda aims to tap into consumer nostalgia, family occasions, gifting, and seasonal discovery while reinforcing its position as a premium craft soda brand with strong storytelling and collectible appeal.

"At Crayola, we seek out partners who share our passion for inspiring creativity across generations and this collaboration with Jones Soda does exactly that—just with a flavorful twist," said Anna Roca, Head of Global Partnerships at Crayola. "It's a vibrant, multi-sensory experience that encourages fans of all ages to explore, create, and rediscover the joy of color in a fresh, unexpected way."

The Crayola x Jones Soda program reflects Jones Soda's broader strategy to use limited-edition collaborations, premium packaging, direct-to-consumer offerings, and high-fit brand partnerships to deepen consumer engagement and expand brand relevance across retail and digital channels.

The limited-edition Crayola x Jones Soda 6-Pack will be available for a limited time during the back-to-school summer season while supplies last.

For more information, visit: www.jonessoda.com/crayola6pack

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda company known for its premium flavors, bold colors, distinctive packaging, and iconic fan-submitted photo labels. Since 1996, Jones has built a passionate consumer following by embracing creativity, individuality, and unconventional brand storytelling. Jones Soda products are sold across North America through retail, direct-to-consumer, and specialty channels.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is a global leader in creative experiences Through its innovative and vibrant portfolio of products, content and experiences, the iconic brand has unleashed imaginations and empowered colorful self-expression for more than 120 years. Crayola is committed to nurturing creativity as a lifelong journey. From sparking a child's first artistic adventure and helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children, to inspiring adults to embrace their creative spirit, the brand encourages individuals of all ages to explore, discover, celebrate and connect through the joy of making. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected launch, availability, consumer response, retail distribution, direct-to-consumer sales, and marketing impact of the Crayola x Jones Soda collaboration. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Jones Soda undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.