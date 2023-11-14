Jones Soda Announces Special Edition Holiday Advent Calendar

Countdown the Season with 25 Days of Delicious Jones Sodas, Merchandise and More, Plus Exclusive Early Release of Never-Been-Seen Product for 2024

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its great tastes, unconventional flavors and user-submitted label artwork, has today announced its special edition 25-Day Advent Calendar. Just in time for the holiday season, the Jones Advent Calendar is a must-have for every Jones fan. It features 25 delicious days of Jones craft sodas, fun holiday bottles, swag and other surprises in a classic countdown to Christmas, including the early release of a brand new, never-been-seen Jones Soda product to come in 2024.

Kick off the holidays with a time-honored tradition that is sure to delight family and friends. Each day, the Jones Soda Advent Calendar has a door and hidden treat leading up to December 25th. Sip and savor classic Jones soda flavors or special edition favorites, enjoy exclusive merch, and additional treats. The Advent Calendar features zany holiday character labels, Jones bottle caps for the 2024 Caps4Gear program, stickers, beanies, and other gifts, with December 25 to mark the early release of a new Jones product. Jones fans who have purchased the Advent Calendar will be the first to see and sample the new product ahead of its wider 2024 release.

"As we countdown to the holidays, we're celebrating 2023 and unveiling the latest edition to the Jones family," said Marjorie Helm, Operations Manager of Jones. "An advent calendar is the perfect way to capture the excitement and fun."

For over 25 years, Jones Soda has been known for its unique and creative approach to craft soda. Its diversification and innovation with its products and packaging has spanned groundbreaking use of augmented reality (AR) and artist labels, along with limited edition products and special collections. Jones has introduced more than 150 special and unique flavors over the course of its history, ranging from Turkey and Gravy, to Hatch Chile Lime, to Fufu Berry, Berry Lemonade, and many others. The Seattle brand is known across the industry for its authentically inventive and unique approach to consumer engagement in the beverage category.

The Jones Soda Advent Calendar will be available for preorder on Jonessoda.com on November 15, 2023 while supplies last. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com

