Jones Soda, August Allen Bring Jones Products to Life with New Cutting-Edge AR Technology

News provided by

Jones Soda

13 Jul, 2023, 10:37 ET

Fully-Customized, Proprietary Platform Developed for Iconic Craft Soda Brand Advances
Augmented Reality with Jones Labels, Packaging and More

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, has today announced a groundbreaking advancement in its augmented reality (AR) program with a proprietary new platform developed for Jones by Clio Award-winning creative agency August Allen. The new innovation expands on Jones' legacy featuring fans on their labels, bringing video storytelling into a mobile first AR experience.

This unique solution improves on Jones' REEL LABELS program, launched in 2021, with a faster, seamless user experience that uses mobile AR instead of app-based technology. It also features ability to take the AR experience beyond the bottle into media, merchandise & point of sale.

Featuring a fully-custom designed administrative dashboard, Jones can build, manage, and change AR projects and campaigns of all kinds in-house. This flexibility enables the team to respond faster to culture, customer, and fan feedback. Jones' AR campaigns have been so successful that its crossover brand, Mary Jones, will also soon follow suit with AR labels in the infused cannabis category.  

"We have always taken a highly personalized approach with Jones labels," said Curt Thompson, Director of Marketing at Jones. "It has included fan-designed art, special label campaigns, and other fresh ideas unseen in the beverage industry before us. The new technology August Allen built for Jones takes this idea to the next level and allows us to celebrate our community in video on our packaging and unlock new ways to share their stories."

"Traditionally, brands like Jones needed to rely on third-party vendors and agencies to create AR campaigns, and each campaign had to be created from scratch every time," said Kristina Veltri, Director of Marketing of August Allen. "Now, Jones can tap into AR on its own, make changes on the fly, test in new communities, and instantly adapt to delight and engage its audiences."

AR has superseded other engagement channels for Jones. The new AR technology platform created for Jones by August Allen is being implemented now, with Jones expanding into AR posters for PRIDE this year. For more information about Jones, visit www.jonessoda.com.

About Jones Soda Co.
Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.  Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com 

About August Allen
August Allen is a groundbreaking digital agency specializing in the development and implementation of augmented reality (AR) technologies. The Denver, Colorado-based firm has been recognized for its innovative approach to AR solutions, earning accolades including the prestigious Clio Award. August Allen's services are tailored to empower brands with the ability to independently manage and adapt their AR strategies, ensuring responsive, dynamic, and immersive customer experiences. August Allen is committed to leveraging the transformative potential of AR to blend realities and amplify brands. For more information, please visit www.augustallen.com

SOURCE Jones Soda

Also from this source

Jones Soda Releases First Ever "Pucker Punch" Game Pack

Jones Soda Celebrates Community, Diversity and Inclusion with PRIDE Labels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.