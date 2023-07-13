Jones Soda, August Allen Bring Jones Products to Life with New Cutting-Edge AR Technology

Fully-Customized, Proprietary Platform Developed for Iconic Craft Soda Brand Advances

Augmented Reality with Jones Labels, Packaging and More

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, has today announced a groundbreaking advancement in its augmented reality (AR) program with a proprietary new platform developed for Jones by Clio Award-winning creative agency August Allen. The new innovation expands on Jones' legacy featuring fans on their labels, bringing video storytelling into a mobile first AR experience.

This unique solution improves on Jones' REEL LABELS program, launched in 2021, with a faster, seamless user experience that uses mobile AR instead of app-based technology. It also features ability to take the AR experience beyond the bottle into media, merchandise & point of sale.

Featuring a fully-custom designed administrative dashboard, Jones can build, manage, and change AR projects and campaigns of all kinds in-house. This flexibility enables the team to respond faster to culture, customer, and fan feedback. Jones' AR campaigns have been so successful that its crossover brand, Mary Jones, will also soon follow suit with AR labels in the infused cannabis category.

"We have always taken a highly personalized approach with Jones labels," said Curt Thompson, Director of Marketing at Jones. "It has included fan-designed art, special label campaigns, and other fresh ideas unseen in the beverage industry before us. The new technology August Allen built for Jones takes this idea to the next level and allows us to celebrate our community in video on our packaging and unlock new ways to share their stories."

"Traditionally, brands like Jones needed to rely on third-party vendors and agencies to create AR campaigns, and each campaign had to be created from scratch every time," said Kristina Veltri, Director of Marketing of August Allen. "Now, Jones can tap into AR on its own, make changes on the fly, test in new communities, and instantly adapt to delight and engage its audiences."

AR has superseded other engagement channels for Jones. The new AR technology platform created for Jones by August Allen is being implemented now, with Jones expanding into AR posters for PRIDE this year. For more information about Jones, visit www.jonessoda.com.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com

About August Allen

August Allen is a groundbreaking digital agency specializing in the development and implementation of augmented reality (AR) technologies. The Denver, Colorado-based firm has been recognized for its innovative approach to AR solutions, earning accolades including the prestigious Clio Award. August Allen's services are tailored to empower brands with the ability to independently manage and adapt their AR strategies, ensuring responsive, dynamic, and immersive customer experiences. August Allen is committed to leveraging the transformative potential of AR to blend realities and amplify brands. For more information, please visit www.augustallen.com

