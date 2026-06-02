Jones Soda, Bethesda Softworks' highly sought-after Vault-Tec Official Beverage Ration arriving at Club Stores across the United States, Canada

The launch builds on strong demand from earlier Fallout-inspired releases from Jones Soda and its ongoing collaboration with Bethesda Softworks. Designed to resemble the type of curated supplies a Vault-Tec resident might receive in the Fallout universe, the Vault-Tec Official Beverage Ration delivers a collectible and immersive product experience alongside premium craft soda flavors.

Following strong fan engagement and sell-through of earlier Fallout-themed products, Jones Soda worked with national club retail partners to expand availability of the Fallout beverage lineup across the United States. Shipments began arriving in clubs in recent weeks and will continue rolling out to additional locations in the coming days.

The release also follows record fan engagement with Jones' Fallout beverage lineup online, where limited-edition products tied to the franchise have generated significant demand among collectors and fans of the game and television series.

"Fallout fans continue to show incredible enthusiasm for these beverages," said Scott Harvey, CEO of Jones Soda Co. "With the Vault-Tec Official Beverage Ration we're introducing all-new Nuka flavors, pairing them with collectible items fans love, and delivering them in formats that feel authentic to the Fallout universe. Combined with our new four-pack offers and Flavor Fan Club pricing, we're excited to give fans even more value while bringing these iconic in-game drinks to life."

About Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks LLC, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. group of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles published under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls™, Fallout™, DOOM™, QUAKE™, Wolfenstein™, Dishonored™, The Evil Within™, Prey™, RAGE™, DEATHLOOP™, Ghostwire™: Tokyo, and Starfield™. Titles are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved. For more information on Bethesda Softworks's products, visit www.bethesda.net.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Jones Soda Co.