Jones Soda, Bethesda Softworks Launch Vault-Tec Supply Pack, Sunset Sarsaparilla 4-Pack to Help Fans Celebrate Fallout™ Day

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. and Bethesda Softworks have teamed up again to create a pair of limited-edition collector's packs that have fans filling shopping carts in-store and online.

Online buzz about the Fallout-Themed Vault-Tec Supply Pack began building before pallets first hit the floor at select Costco locations in the Northeast. The multi-flavored 12-packs included three game-inspired soda flavors and were bundled with the kind of Fallout™ collectibles that the franchise's fans love. Costco members flocked to participating stores, selling out most of the packs in many locations in less than a week.

Then, as fans around the world tuned in for Bethesda's Fallout Day Broadcast on Thursday, October 23, Jones unveiled 4-packs of the new soda , Sunset Sarsaparilla, bundled with a custom carrier, and four "in-universe" postcards. Fans logged in to the Jones Soda website to show their love for the franchise and the soda, setting a single day online sales record for Jones. Excitement escalated among fans with the reveal that one in 12 caps of Sunset Sarsaparilla is a "Blue Star Cap," offering entry to a real world sweepstakes which pays homage to a soda promotion in the game.

Following the overwhelmingly positive response from early purchasers and fans online, Jones Soda has worked around the clock, in partnership with Costco, to refresh supply in many clubs in the Northeast and to expand to other regions. "The enthusiasm from Fallout fans has been incredible," said Scott Harvey, CEO at Jones Soda Co. "From the start, we knew the Vault-Tec Supply Pack and custom 4-Pack were something special. Seeing the early response only reinforces why we do what we do — creating products that fans genuinely get excited about and taste great."

Designed to celebrate the world of Fallout, the Vault-Tec Supply pack and Sunset Sarsaparilla artwork draw inspiration from the franchise's iconic sodas. Highlights of the launch include:

4 bottles of Sunset Sarsaparilla – a new smooth, root beer-like flavor with a hint of citrus, featured in the game as "The Most Popular Beverage In the West."

– a new smooth, root beer-like flavor with a hint of citrus, featured in the game as "The Most Popular Beverage In the West." 4 bottles of Nuka-Cola Quantum – Jones' iconic Berry Lemonade soda renamed as a game favorite that "glows with adventure."

– Jones' iconic Berry Lemonade soda renamed as a game favorite that "glows with adventure." 4 bottles of Nuka-Grape – a bold, classic Jones grape soda with branding fitted from the Fallout "Wasteland."

Collectors will also find bonus items inside the Vault-Tec Supply pack:

A limited-edition magnetized bottle opener featuring the Jones logo and Fallout 's "Vault Boy" character.

featuring the Jones logo and 's "Vault Boy" character. Three collectible bottle caps inspired by in-game Sunset Sarsaparilla, Nuka-Cola Quantum and Nuka Grape designs.

