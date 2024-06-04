Jones Soda Enters the $19.1B Craft Mixer Category with New Jones Premium Craft Mixers

National Anchor Retailer Secured as Cult Favorite Craft Soda Brand Brings its Iconic Taste to New 7.5 Ounce Craft Cocktail Formulations

SEATTLE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), announces today its new Jones Premium Craft Mixers. The craft soda market leader continues its success in expanding to a high-growth beverage company with the new product range, which launches with a national anchor retailer and product shipping to all retailers in Fall 2024.

The new Jones Premium Craft Mixers feature 7.5 ounce singles-size cocktails sold in four-packs, with six different flavors including: Tantalizing Tonic Water with a hint of Cucumber, Fizzical Club Soda with a hint of Lemon, Crisp Ginger Beer with a hint of Lime, Glorious Margarita Mix with a hint of Jalapeno, Sparkling Pink Grapefruit with a Hint of Lavender, and Cosmo Cranberry with a hint of Rosemary. All flavors will feature a light touch of botanicals to add flavor. There is also a mixed six-pack which requires only the addition of Vodka, containing Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, Cosmo Cranberry, and Crisp Ginger Beer. Each Jones Premium Craft Mixer takes the hassle out of making a great, mixologist-level cocktail, carefully balanced with the finest ingredients. Just add premium spirits (and your own twist if you wish,) and you're ready to cocktail!

"Jones Premium Craft Mixers were born out of a real customer demand and mark another successful step as a leading beverage company," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "It demonstrates our flavor mastery that our fans know and love, adapted to a range of traditional and cutting edge cocktail blends. After all, why would you dilute any premium spirits with a lesser mixer?"

The new Jones product taps into the $19.1B craft mixer category, which has an 8.2% CAGR as well as accelerated growth in the premium and super-premium segments of the category. Jones Premium Craft Mixers follow Jones' recent expansion into 7.5 ounce soda cans with Mini Jones, the first national craft soda brand to do so, along with U.S. and Canadian expansion into food service with Dot Foods USA/Canada, and pre-mixed alcohol products with Spiked Jones. All these products demonstrate Jones' growth from a craft soda company to a total beverage solution.

"There is a spirit and imagination of where Jones can be in addition to craft soda that is alive today with our fans and customers,' added Knight. "Our Premium Craft Mixers are a part of the story." Jones Premium Craft Mixers' anchor retailer will carry three different tastes along with the Vodka Variety Pack, with more retailers across the country to come.

