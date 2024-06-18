Jones Soda Kicks Off Charitable Partnership with Folds of Honor on Special 4th of July 12-Pack

Company Will Donate 50% of Profits on Co-Branded Red, White and Blue Packs Featuring Three Top Jones Flavors

SEATTLE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and iconic brand, today announced a charitable partnership with Folds of Honor, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. The partnership is launching with a 50% donation of the profits on all sales of a special 4th of July red, white and blue 12-pack featuring the Folds of Honor's folded flag symbol on Jones' 12 oz bottle labels.

The new deal pack includes four bottles each of Jones' Strawberry Lime, Cream Soda and Berry Lemonade flavors and is available for purchase at https://www.jonessoda.com/collections/12-packs/ Orders placed by June 25th will be shipped to arrive in time for 4th of July celebrations. The pack will continue to be sold on the Jones website on an ongoing basis, with a planned expansion to the retail channel next year.

This summer, Jones will extend the partnership to the Jones+ Caffeine energy line, which will again be co-branded with the Folds of Honor marks. The Jones+ line adds a functional level of caffeine (160mg) per 16 oz can to Jones' cane sugar soda flavors to provide a boost of get-up-and-go any time of day. It currently comes in top Jones flavors Green Apple, Berry Lemonade, MF Grape and Cola. The Jones+ product will be available for all retail channels of trade including military, convenience, grocery and mass.

"Every American owes a debt of gratitude to the military veterans and first responders who help protect our liberties and our lives. I can't think of a more worthy cause for our company to support," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "With 91% of funds donated to Folds of Honor going directly to scholarships, these promotions mark the first steps in a long-term partnership that will help make a genuine difference in the life of every recipient."

"We are grateful to Jones Soda, its outstanding team and its customers for supporting our recipients who deserve and need our help," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Jones' decision to donate to our mission will not only enhance our ability to fund scholarships but also increase our visibility among consumers who purchase our co-branded products online or in retail stores. Raising funds and awareness is important to our mission, and this relationship will be an excellent vehicle for doing that."

