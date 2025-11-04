Jones Soda Launches Mary Jones ZERO, "Skip the Hangover, Keep the Fun: Mary Jones ZERO Sugar Hits Shelves"

While Jones has stripped all artificial colors from its full line of hemp-derived THC beverages — giving them a clean, crystal-clear look — even we can't save you from endless office parties, a second Friendsgiving, or the art of dodging dinner-table interrogations about your life choices.

Mary Jones ZERO provides a light, flavorful lift without the guilt. Crafted to deliver a balanced, approachable high that pairs well with unsolicited advice about careers or marital status.

The Lift Without the Letdown

Mary Jones delivers everything fans love about Jones: bold flavor, vibrant carbonation, and that unmistakable Jones personality — now in both classic and ZERO Sugar options. The new ZERO Sugar line comes in sleek 12oz cans, while full-sugar fans can stick with the iconic 12oz cans. Both options are crafted with zero artificial colors and designed to provide a balanced, approachable high that's fun, not fuzzy.

Perfect for those who want all the fun without the hangover — or anyone who needs a smile while sidestepping Aunt Linda's relentless questions about life, love, and "if you're still at that same job".

"People love the flavor and nostalgia of Jones Soda," said Scott Harvey, CEO of Jones Soda Co. "With HD9, we've created a new kind of social beverage — one that tastes incredible, hits just right, and fits perfectly into those moments when you just want to take a breather and enjoy yourself."

Mary Jones couldn't have arrived at a better time. The holidays are here — and Mary Jones makes them taste better.

Coolers carve out space at retail

After exceeding expectations with a Q2 refrigerated cooler pilot, Jones is taking the program nationwide — rolling out 800 Mary Jones–branded coolers along with engaging POS material to top liquor, grocery, chain, and independent retailers across the country.

"Our cooler program proved it — once consumers taste Mary Jones, there's no going back," said Harvey. "This is liquid-to-lips in action, putting our brand front and center where decisions and cravings happen."

Rolling Out Nationwide

With the global hemp beverages market projected to soar from USD 5.7 billion in 2024 to USD 18.2 billion by 2033 (Growth Market Reports), Mary Jones is perfectly positioned to ride this wave of mainstream growth.

To celebrate the launch, Jones Soda is rolling out Mary Jones nationwide with branded coolers, in-store tastings, and holiday-themed marketing campaigns at select liquor and retail partners. Fans can expect exclusive tasting parties, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Mary Jones cans coming off the production line. After all, nothing says "holiday spirit" like a perfectly balanced buzz and a soda that actually tastes amazing.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) has been delivering bold flavors and even bolder creativity since 1995. With roots in craft soda and a cult following built on fan-submitted labels and authentic storytelling, Jones continues to push beverage boundaries with lines like Fiesta Jones, Spiked Jones, and Mary Jones HD9 — each crafted to bring more flavor, personality, and fun to every moment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward ‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward ‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward ‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward ‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward ‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward ‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.