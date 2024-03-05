Jones Soda Launches Spiked Jones Hard Craft Soda with Rainmaker/Locust Cider Partnership

Top Craft Soda Brand Brings its Unconventional Flavors, Pure Cane Sugar Formula to Alcohol

SEATTLE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors, and iconic brand, has expanded into alcoholic beverages with the launch of Spiked Jones Hard Craft Soda. Unique to the hard soda category, Spiked Jones is full flavor with the iconic brand's cane sugar formulation and elevated alcohol content. It was created in partnership with Rainmaker, LLC, producer of Locust Cider with national distribution. This is the first product collaboration of the northwest based beverage companies focused on operational efficiencies, incremental sales and profits for key retailers.

Spiked Jones will launch with 19.2 ounce single cans and a mixed pack of 12 ounce sleek cans. The 12oz cans feature 8.4% alcohol by volume and the 19.2oz 6.9% alcohol by volume, compared to the 5% or less of many other products. Launch flavors include M.F. Grape, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Lime, Berry Lemonade, Cola & Lime, and Green Apple. The brand has secured a major retail grocery partner for initial distribution in Q2/2024, to be announced at a future date, with additional distribution partners to follow in food service, retail grocery and convenience. Cans will feature user submitted photos, as popular with other Jones Soda products, and the launch is being supported by in-store sampling, and activation at music festivals.

Rainmaker, producer of Locust Cider, has deep expertise in crafting authentic cider flavors and combinations, as well as national distribution in bars, restaurants, and other food/beverage establishments. The brand specializes in bold hard ciders and innovative beverages made with real ingredients. It compliments and broadens Jones' classic flavors and formulation, retail grocery and convenience relationships, as well as its new footprint in food service.

"Jones has wanted to create a hard craft soda, but it was not possible to create the perfect taste until we partnered with Rainmaker," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "There was a natural fit due to our shared admiration of taste profiles, expertise and shared values in beverage philosophy."

"Jones Soda has perfected its own iconic flavors and tastes with over twenty-eight years in beverages and a passionate fan community that spans across the USA and Canada," said Jason Spears, Founder of Rainmaker. "The brand has leveraged key partners with rich expertise and relationships to capture this and bring it into new markets and new product categories, like Spiked Jones. We are a great match."

The launch of Spiked Jones Hard Craft Soda follows Jones' recent expansion into food service in the USA and Canada, with Dot Foods and other key partners. It is in addition to the craft soda favorite's successful launch into pets and legal cannabis, as well as its innovative labels, Special Release program, and other success.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain and slush machines through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com

