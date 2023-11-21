Jones Soda Names Jerry Goldner as Chief Growth Officer

Former Kellogg, Tribe Foods/Nestle Leader Joins Craft Soda Icon to Drive Growth, Revenue

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its great tastes, unconventional flavors and user-submitted label artwork, has today announced that it has named Jerry Goldner as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Golder brings more than 30 years of food and beverage experience to the craft soda brand, where he will further Jones' success.

Goldner has played a key role in generating revenue, sales and growth at top organizations from around the world. His extensive career spans senior executive leadership positions at companies across food and beverage, including Kellogg, Tribe Foods/Nestle, Stryve Foods, Farmwise, Scout Backcountry, Saxco International, among others. He has a long term, proven history in creating and accelerating company value and growth, with building and leading teams to advance at scale. At Jones, he will create and lead programs to drive company financial initiatives and sales growth, including cross-departmental efforts that align with the Jones brand and business.

"Jones Soda has such a unique and valuable position as a pioneer of the craft soda industry and market leader today," said Goldner. "There is no other CPG beverage brand that has the one-of-a-kind personality or passionate consumer following that Jones has."

"Jerry has played an integral part in advancing food and beverage brands for more than 3 decades," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "He brings highly strategic value to Jones and our plans."

Through a blend of highly creative initiatives and a strong stance on legacy success, Jones Soda leads the category in product and brand innovation, while maintaining a position as a pioneer. The company has introduced over 150 artisanal Special Release flavors, industry-leading label design including augmented reality (AR) and consumer art, artist collaborations, and dozens of other effective programs. It has also created the first crossover non-alcoholic CPG beverage company in cannabis with its award-winning Mary Jones brand.

Goldner's role as CGO at Jones was effective in October 2023. For more information about Jones Soda, visit www.jonessoda.com .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com

