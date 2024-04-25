Jones Soda Names Pillar As New Marketing Agency Of Record

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to bolster its marketing and branding efforts, Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) today announced the appointment of Pillar Marketing Corporation as its new Agency of Record. The collaboration marks a pivotal shift in Jones Soda Co's strategic approach to communication and audience engagement, aiming to enhance its market presence and consumer connection.

David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda, emphasized the innovation at the company's core and expressed enthusiasm about leveraging Pillar's expertise to redefine industry possibilities. "Innovation has always been at the heart of Jones Soda, and with Pillar's expertise, we're set to redefine what's possible in the beverage industry. This partnership represents a pivotal moment for Jones Soda. Together, we're going to accelerate our growth, introduce exciting innovations, and most importantly, make our customers the central focus of our narrative," said David Knight.

Pillar will advise Jones Soda on strategic brand positioning, content creation, and digital channel utilization to boost reach and revenue. The agency's role is crucial for increasing brand awareness, enhancing customer engagement, and driving loyalty, key for the company's expansion in the competitive beverage sector.

Ben Mason, CEO of Pillar, also shared his excitement about the partnership. "Working with Jones Soda is thrilling for us. This is more than a partnership; it's a union driven by mutual passion for innovation and quality. Our goal is to deepen connections with consumers and celebrate both classic and new product lines, including Jones+ and Mary Jones," Mason said.

The strategic alliance is designed to propel Jones Soda to new heights, focusing on scaling both existing products and new offerings like Jones+ Caffeine and the cannabis-infused Mary Jones line. Pillar's proven track record in driving market engagement and expanding brand reach makes them an ideal partner for Jones Soda's ambitious growth plans.

About Pillar Marketing Corporation:

Pillar ( pillar.la ) is a full-service digital marketing and creative agency. Pillar's marketing frameworks and tech stack have powered award-winning campaigns. For more information visit pillar.la.

About Jones Soda:

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer that also operates a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, more information can be found at www.jonessoda.com

