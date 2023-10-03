Jones Soda Releases New Special Edition Orange Chocolate Flavor

Craft Soda Leader Taps Seasonal Favorite Flavor Combination for its Latest Limited Collection

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted label artwork, has today announced the release of Orange Chocolate Soda, its latest SPECIAL RELEASE soda available now at retail outlets nationwide and JonesSoda.com.

Adding to its legacy of creating unique and innovatively boundary-pushing flavors, Jones Orange Chocolate Soda combines the sweet, tangy flavor of fresh oranges with rich, crave-worthy chocolate for its latest entry into the company's popular Special Release Flavor series. A centuries-old flavor pairing that has come to be associated with special occasions and holidays, this classic combo has never been celebrated as a soda. Jones Soda is the first beverage company to create a cane sugar sweetened, carbonated version of the iconic flavor combination, guaranteed to be reminiscent of your favorite fall and winter holiday memories. The flavor is a tasty option for cocktails and floats at holiday gatherings, and is also a deliciously simple treat to enjoy by itself while curled up next to a warm fire.

And if the excitement of this innovative new flavor isn't enough, Jones Orange Chocolate Soda also features specially themed labels that unlock access to exclusive video content created by Jones consumers through its REEL Labels platform. REEL Labels is the latest packaging innovation that integrates the company's groundbreaking augmented reality technology into the interactive brand landscape that Jones is so closely associated with.

"Jones leads the soda category with our signature Special Release flavors that perfectly complement our core craft soda offerings," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "As the Craft Soda category continues to grow and mature, Jones has maintained its position as the innovation leader in the space, with our Special Release program offering us the opportunity to experiment and introduce new and interesting ideas in ways that are typically limited to the smallest artisanal brewers in the craft beer industry. Orange Chocolate Soda is the third SPECIAL RELEASE introduced this year, and we already have some amazing things in the works for 2024. Until then, we welcome Orange Chocolate to the family."

Jones has introduced more than 150 special and unique flavors over the course of its history as a craft soda category leader, ranging from Turkey and Gravy, to Hatch Chile Lime, to Fufu Berry, Berry Lemonade, and many others. The Seattle brand is known across the industry for its authentically inventive and unique approach to consumer engagement in the beverage category.

For more information about Jones' Orange Chocolate special edition flavor or where to buy, visit www.jonessoda.com .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com

