Jones Soda Secures Distribution in 2,000 C-stores in Key New Growth Initiative

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA): today announced a new strategic growth initiative that has already secured distribution in nearly 2,000 C-stores, marking the company's first significant presence in the convenience channel in its nearly 30-year history. The new distribution agreements cover Fiesta Jones, a new Latin-inspired product line in a 16 oz resealable aluminum bottles; Pop Jones, a lineup of all-natural, low-calorie, low-sugar functional sodas in 12 oz slim cans; and Jones classic sodas in 12 oz glass bottles. Shelf resets are scheduled to begin in February and March 2025.

Initial C-store placements include six Circle K divisions (Grand Canyon, Florida, Southeast, Coastal Carolina, South Atlantic and Great Lakes), DK Convenience Stores, and other national and regional chains. Placements were secured by the Jones team with assistance from C-store broker Ultimate Sales and Service and will be serviced by Dot Foods, McLane, Core-Mark and select DSD partners.

Key to the success of the initiative is Fiesta Jones, a line developed specifically for C-stores with Latin-influenced Watermelon Strawberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Coconut Lime and Guava Berry flavors in resealable aluminum bottles. Each flavor has just 80 calories and 19 grams of sugar per bottle with no artificial colors or caffeine.

Select C-stores will also carry Pop Jones, the company's new line of 30-calorie functional sodas with 4 grams of sugar, a generous dose of fiber and immune support, and a choice of Cucumber Watermelon, Pineapple Ginger, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Passionfruit, and Mixed Berry & Kiwi flavors; and 12oz glass bottle heritage Jones Sodas known for their unique flavors, pure cane sugar formulations, great taste, and user generated photos.

"C-stores account for nearly half of all single-serve retail beverage sales, so establishing a strong footprint in the convenience channel promises to be a major contributor to our growth over the next few years," said Paul Norman, Jones Soda Interim President and CEO. "These new agreements give us a solid foothold that we can leverage to continue expanding into this critical market as we execute our new five-year strategic growth plan."

Jones also is seeing rapid growth in its crossover Mary Jones cannabis brand in legal cannabis markets - including this month's expansion to Missouri, the country's fifth largest legal cannabis market - as well as in the HD9 space entered last year.

