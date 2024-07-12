Jones Soda to Launch New Craft Cola and Zero Cola Co-branded with Nitrocross

Collaboration Advances Jones' Growth Initiatives by Expanding Brand into Cola Category

SEATTLE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA, QTCQB: JSDA) today announced the upcoming introduction of Jones Craft Cola and Jones Craft Zero Cola, all-new formulas bringing the brand into the cola space for the first time, through a collaboration with Nitrocross motorsports. The co-branded products mark the beginning of a new multi-year Thrill One partnership that extends Jones' legacy as a champion of action sports.

Credit: Jones Soda

The new canned colas will debut September 6-7 at the first adrenaline-pumping Nitrocross race of the season in Richmond, VA, featuring high-performance electric vehicles on tracks with high-banked corners and large jumps. The products also will be sold on-premise at other Nitrocross races, joining signage and other activations, and soon be available for purchase nationwide.

Jones Craft Cola, made with natural cane sugar, and Jones Zero Cola, serving consumers preferring no-calorie beverages, elevate cola taste to a new level. They build on Jones' nearly three-decade reputation as flavor experts and innovators known for scores of craft sodas ranging from Berry Lemonade to Orange & Cream to deliver new options that redefine the concept of quality colas.

"Partnering with Nitrocross is an ideal way to enter the cola wars. It will immediately raise the visibility of our products with a young generation of passionate fans who are open to new experiences of all kinds," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "This campaign will join the other strategic growth initiatives we are undertaking to bring the Jones brand to new consumers and channels. We look forward to bringing a new great taste to the cola category and reigniting the cola taste challenge that began in the mid 70's."

Jones' collaboration with Nitrocross extends a relationship with Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a leading producer of action sports events, that began with a partnership with Street League Skateboarding (SLS), the world's largest competitive skateboarding league. The partnership features integration of Jones product and its own action sports heritage into SLS venues, SLS athlete activations, content and branding. Jones will also serve as the official sponsor of SLS Futures, the league's new youth development program.

"We are excited to welcome Jones Soda into the Nitrocross family," said Mike Laheta, VP of Partnerships for Thrill One, the parent company of Nitrocross. "Their commitment to authenticity and their innovative approach align perfectly with our values. This partnership will help us collectively grow the sport and provide our fans with genuine, engaging experiences at every event."

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com

About Nitrocross

Originally launched in 2018 by global icon Travis Pastrana and the limit-pushers of Nitro Circus as Nitro Rallycross, this high-flying motorsport property – home of cars that fly and tracks that thrill – is now Nitrocross. Fusing intuitive short-form competition with the adrenaline rush of action sports, Nitrocross has revolutionized racing. Featuring innovative, purpose-built courses packed with huge jumps and banked turns, Nitrocross creates intense pulse-pounding action. Each event is part of a full standalone series headlined by Group E and the groundbreaking FC1-X, the most dynamic electric race car ever built. At every round, the world's best drivers are put to the test in a variety of environments as they battle for the prized Ken Block Championship Trophy. Each stop also showcases additional motorsport disciplines along with fun live entertainment to offer fans a full festival experience. Off the track, Nitrocross creates engaging original content, going inside the cockpit and behind the scenes to showcase the strong personalities and compelling stories on the road to the championship.

SOURCE Jones Soda