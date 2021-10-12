Jones Sports Collaborates with Turner Construction and HNTB on World-Class Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field

Jones Sports was hired to design-engineer, fabricate and install a custom architectural façade canopy that would maximize natural light and mimic the team's Crew crest emblem. The shape of the panels and patterns formed by the perforated holes in the architectural façade panels reflect features in the crest. The massive, state-of-the-art façade comprises 51,858 square feet of perforated aluminum panels and was installed by Jones Sports in spring of 2021.

"We are honored to collaborate with Turner Construction and HNTB and be part of this innovative, world-class stadium," said Todd Patrickus, Executive Vice President of Jones Sign. "We continue to leverage our expertise in premium sports venues to enhance the community experience and deliver designs that are awe inspiring."

An important component of the design was that the field façade be black to reinforce the club colors and make it distinct from what is traditionally a white feature. This celebrates innovation and diversity and reflects the city of Columbus as an inclusive community. Lower.com Field is purposefully designed to be inviting and dynamic - embodying the diversity and spirit that make Columbus home.

The $319.9 million stadium venue boasts 460,000 square feet, 20,000 seating capacity, and a 12-acre public plaza. For additional details visit https://www.lowerfieldcbus.com/renderings or watch The New Home of Columbus Crew video.

About Turner Construction

Turner is an international construction services company. With an annual construction volume of US $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including sports facilities.



About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With 105 years of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit www.hntb.com .



About Jones Architectural Creations

Jones Architectural Creations, a division of Jones Sign Company Inc., provides architectural façades and features for all building types, including sports and entertainment venues. This endeavor has leveraged the knowledge of light, metals and glass accumulated over decades of sign work into a niche offering. Current or recent jobs include Gateway at Wynwood in Miami, four massive projects at LAX airport, University of California at Riverside, and Circa Las Vegas.



About Jones Sports

Jones Sports, a division of Jones Sign Company Inc., provides an array of branding and architectural design elements needed for the success of a sports venue. From stadium naming rights and other sponsorship activations to architectural façades, updated concessions and retail locations, and scoreboards and video displays, Jones Sports helps prepare venues for "Prime Time". Recent projects include American Family Field in Milwaukee, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.



For more information contact Rich Ongirski or visit jonessign.com.

SOURCE Jones Sports