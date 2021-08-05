Jones Sports Plays a Part in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jones Sign managed the installation and commissioning of the high definition 33' x 58' LED videoboard on the east end zone scoreboard structure. They also installed a 50' x 90' LED mesh screen off the newly constructed Constellation Center of Excellence building that faces the Tom Benson field from the west end zone. This large mesh board covers a large percent of the windows on the building, yet occupants inside can still view the stadium and events taking place. Both video displays have the ability to broadcast live or pre-recorded events.

Another adjacent project in which Jones Sports played a role was collaborating with the lead architect, ARUP , to finalize construction drawings for the Rotunda Spires at the Centennial Plaza. Jones Sports engineered, fabricated and installed the symbolic 65-foot tall stainless-steel Spires and the lattice canopy that surrounds the event lawn. Inspired by the Rotunda of the original Hall of Fame building, the new Rotunda sculpture gracefully suggests that of a four-seamed football, establishing an iconic special presence and a memorable landmark for downtown.

Jones Sports, a Jones Sign Company, provides an array of branding and architectural design elements needed for the success of a sports venue. From stadium naming rights and other sponsorship activations to architectural façades, updated concessions and retail locations, and scoreboards and video displays, Jones Sports helps prepare venues for "Prime Time". Recent projects include American Family Field in Milwaukee, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Chase Center in San Francisco, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and Fiserv Forum the home of the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

From custom façades and canopies to complete structures and other non-signage related architectural elements, Jones has been transforming buildings, complexes and more for over 20 years. Headquartered in De Pere, Wis. with 14 locations across North America, the Jones team of designers, engineers, fabricators, installers and project managers can assist with any or all parts of a project for a streamlined process. Modular fabrication and installation are also used rather than spending months onsite building an architectural feature. For more information contact John Mortensen or visit jonessign.com .

