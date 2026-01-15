Jones, the AI-Powered Insurance Verification Platform, Appoints Veteran SaaS Executive Paul Szemerenyi as CEO

Founder-Led Transition Positions Category Leader for Strategic Growth as Company Supports 36,000+ Projects Across 2.7B Square Feet

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones, the leading vertical AI platform for insurance verification in Construction and Real Estate, today announced the appointment of Paul Szemerenyi as Chief Executive Officer.

Paul Szemerenyi (left) with Omri Stern (right)

The transition was initiated by Co-Founder CEO Omri Stern as part of a long-term strategy to scale the company's operations and meet unprecedented market demand. Szemerenyi, a proven leader with extensive experience scaling global SaaS companies, will succeed Stern as CEO. Following the transition, Stern will remain a central figure in the company's future, moving into an active role on the Board of Directors to focus on long-term strategy and innovation.

The leadership evolution comes as Jones operates from a position of record strength. The company currently manages insurance risk in over 2.7 billion square feet of real estate properties and construction projects, powered by a team of 231 employees across four global locations.

"When we founded Jones in 2017, I envisioned an AI solution that would fundamentally change how our industry manages insurance risk," said Omri Stern, Founder of Jones. "Today, we have achieved that vision and more—Jones has become the clear category leader, with 36,000+ projects powered by AI agents that set the industry standard for speed and accuracy. Because we are operating from this position of strength, I felt now was the perfect moment to bring in a new CEO with the specific expertise required for our next phase of scale. Paul possesses a rare combination of operational rigor and people-centric leadership that aligns perfectly with our culture and our ambitions."

Szemerenyi brings a distinguished track record as a CEO and go-to-market leader at high-growth SaaS companies including Allbound, Bizzabo, and Fuze. His expertise in scaling global technology platforms will be instrumental as Jones accelerates product innovation and expands its market dominance.

"Jones has built a category-defining AI platform that solves critical pain points for an entire industry," said Paul Szemerenyi. "The company's combination of technical innovation, market leadership, and customer trust creates an extraordinary foundation. I am honored to partner with the Co-Founders, Omri and Michael, alongside this world-class team to scale Jones to its full potential."

The transition will follow a structured period through March 31, 2026, ensuring seamless continuity for customers and partners. All current initiatives and product enhancements remain on track, including the highly anticipated Q1 2026 release of the Jones AI Support Agent.

About Jones:

Jones is a vertical AI company helping construction and real estate firms to make smart decisions about insurance risk so they can boost efficiency and mitigate claims. Serving over 36,000 projects and properties across 2.7 billion square feet, Jones is the only platform that delivers expert insurance verification with AI speed that modern enterprises demand at scale. Learn more at www.getjones.com .

