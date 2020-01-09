Jones Walker Elects 12 New Partners

Brad Davis is a member of the Corporate Practice Group in the Jackson office. He focuses on advising state and local governments and financial institutions on a broad range of financing transactions for the enhancement of quality of life, public safety, and economic development.

Cindy Muller is a member of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team in the Houston office. She represents a broad range of companies, from large multinational EPC contractors to private equity portfolio companies, doing business in the energy and construction industries, on capital projects and commercial transactions, and compliance functions.

Jim Noe is a member of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team in the Houston office. He has extensive global experience representing the interests of major multinational corporations and represents energy, oil and gas, and other industry clients in a broad range of transactions, including upstream oil and gas mergers and acquisitions. Jim also maintains a strong governmental affairs practice.

Jim Rebarchak is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the Mobile office. He focuses on business and commercial law, construction law, employment law, maritime law, and insurance defense. Jim represents both large and small businesses as well as insurance companies.

Clint Smith is a member of the Corporate Practice Group and the firm's corporate, securities, and executive compensation team in the New Orleans office. He counsels clients in all areas of corporate securities and capital markets law and represents public and private company clients, both large and small, in a range of industries.

Ann Taylor is an attorney in the Jackson office. Ann's practice consists of real estate matters and advising clients on matters involving acquisitions, sales, leasing, and financing. Ann has experience negotiating, structuring, and documenting complex financing transactions involving all types of collateral, ranging from real estate to inventory and receivables, for borrowers and lenders.

Amy Anderson is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the Houston office. Her practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including advising oil and gas and construction industry clients. Amy has represented clients in numerous multi-million dollar disputes related to breaches of contracts, business torts, and employment claims in state and federal courts as well as alternative dispute resolution tribunals.

Sarah Dicharry is a member of the Litigation Practice Group and of the firm's Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team in the New Orleans office. She focuses on counseling exploration and production companies regarding the complex statutory and regulatory scheme governing federal oil and gas leases and regularly represents companies in administrative and judicial appeal proceedings and in response to government-initiated enforcement actions.

Micah Fincher is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office. He advises clients on intellectual property and technology matters, counseling in all aspects of litigation, licensing, and compliance. Micah also helps brand owners maintain and protect international IP portfolios, and develops offensive and defensive IP strategies to protect clients' innovations.

Andrew Harris is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the Jackson office. He represents closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, and entrepreneurs in a broad range of complex commercial concerns. Andrew also assists clients with protection of their intellectual property, such as prosecution and defense of trademark and copyright infringement claims.

Adam Matasar is a member of the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. He focuses on transactional matters, representing a broad range of public and private clients in a wide variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity offerings, hospitality and entertainment ventures, corporate governance, public disclosure, and other corporate matters and commercial transactions.

Ford Wogan is a member of the Maritime Practice Group in the New Orleans office. He focuses on maritime and oilfield litigation, and he represents clients in a broad range of disputes with a concentration on maritime personal injury/death, collisions and allisions, and oilfield defense.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the 120 largest law firms in the United States, serving local, regional, national and international business interests with offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York and Texas. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Mary Margaret Gorman

504.582.8207

mmgorman@joneswalker.com

Helen Bone

504.582.8183

hbone@joneswalker.com

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

Related Links

https://www.joneswalker.com

