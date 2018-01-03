Jones Walker Elects Six New Partners

Jennifer S. Lowndes is a member of the Construction Team in the Atlanta office. She has dedicated her practice to assisting clients in avoiding and resolving complex construction disputes, and working closely with large construction managers, general contractors, subcontractors, and developers, as well as large equipment manufacturers and owners in both public and private sectors throughout the United States and abroad.

Daniel Russell is a member of the Government Relations & Legislative Advocacy Practice Group in the Tallahassee office and focuses on civil and administrative litigation, government relations, and gaming law. He previously served as general counsel at the Florida Lottery and is a member of International Masters of Gaming Law, an invitation-only, non-profit association of gaming attorneys, regulators, educators, executives, and consultants.

Tyler P. Scarbrough is a member of the Construction Team in the Atlanta office. He exclusively focuses his practice on infrastructure projects, construction litigation, alternative dispute resolution, and government contracting. His clients include international owners, general contractors, engineers, EPC contractors, design-build contractors, and subcontractors.

Kary B. Wolfe, a member of the Business & Commercial Litigation Practice Group in the Birmingham office, practices in the areas of employment law and general litigation. Her experience includes the representation of employers in the banking, fabrication and assembly, real estate development, mining, retail, government, and service industries.

Jeffrey P. Good, a member of the Real Estate Practice Group in the New Orleans office, focuses primarily on real estate transactions, commercial lending, and general business law. He is also a part of the firm's Project Finance group and has advised international lenders on infrastructure projects including an LNG export train and a methanol production facility.

Lauren C. Mastio is a member of the Business & Commercial Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Her practice focuses primarily on the energy and construction industries, representing a wide range of clients in all aspects of corporate litigation at both the state and federal levels.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (www.joneswalker.com) is among the 120 largest law firms in the United States serving local, regional, national, and international business interests with offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-walker-elects-six-new-partners-300577029.html

SOURCE Jones Walker

Related Links

http://www.joneswalker.com

