Jones Walker Grows Commercial Disputes Team with the Addition of a Litigation Partner and an Associate in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that two new attorneys, partner Jeremy Branning and associate Jake Barnes, have joined the firm as members of the Litigation Practice Group and commercial disputes team in the firm's Pensacola office.

Jones Walker LLP welcomes partner Jeremy Branning and associate Jake Barnes as members of the Litigation Practice Group and commercial disputes team in the firm’s Pensacola, Florida office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy and Jake to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Jeremy's experience handling a wide range of civil litigation matters across Florida together with Jake's distinctive depth of federal judicial experience will further strengthen our team. They will play a vital role in serving our clients that are navigating commercial disputes throughout this growing market."

Jeremy is a seasoned trial attorney with 25 years of experience representing clients in a broad range of civil litigation matters, including business disputes. He has tried cases before judges and juries in state and federal courts across Florida — from Key West to Pensacola — and maintains an active appellate practice that includes oral arguments before relevant appellate courts.

"I am proud to join Jones Walker," Jeremy said. "The firm's exceptional reputation and elite bench of trial lawyers within the Litigation Practice Group truly sets it apart. More importantly, the firm's robust, full-service platform ensures that I can provide my clients with the comprehensive, top-tier legal support they need to navigate their most complex challenges."

Jeremy's litigation experience encompasses matters in the aviation, maritime, pharmaceutical, and professional services sectors. However, he has particular depth representing healthcare providers, whom he counsels on a wide range of litigation, compliance, and liability matters. Jeremy advises physicians, physician groups, and other healthcare businesses on issues including corporate practice of medicine requirements and inter-owner disputes, helping clients navigate the legal and regulatory complexities of operating and growing a healthcare enterprise.

Jake joins Jeremy at Jones Walker, representing businesses and individuals in complex civil litigation across state and federal courts in Florida and Alabama. He maintains a broad civil litigation practice spanning commercial disputes of all types, including corporate and contract matters, products liability, employment, real estate, maritime, construction, and bankruptcy.

In addition to trial court work, Jake advises clients and co-counsel on strategy and briefing before appellate courts. He brings a wealth of federal judicial experience to his practice. Before joining the firm, Jake completed two federal clerkships: two years with Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida and one year with Judge Robert J. Luck of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Ryan Evans

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SOURCE Jones Walker LLP