Jones Walker Welcomes Environmental Litigation Trio in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome three new attorneys, partners Keith Turner and Abram Orlansky, and associate Adria Johnson,as members of the Litigation Practice Group and the environmental litigation team in the firm's Jackson office.

Jones Walker welcomes three new attorneys, partners Keith Turner and Abram Orlansky, and associate Adria Johnson, as members of the Litigation Practice Group and the environmental litigation team in the firm’s Jackson office.

"We are proud to welcome Keith, Abram, and Adria to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Their experience in environmental litigation, regulatory matters, and complex dispute resolution further strengthens our capabilities in Mississippi and across the region. Together, they bring exceptional legal talent, strong client relationships, and a deep understanding of the industries they serve."

The team brings environmental practices that span regulatory counseling, permitting, compliance, enforcement defense, and litigation. They advise businesses across numerous industries and regularly represent clients before state and federal agencies as well as in complex disputes throughout the region.

Reflecting on the decision to join Jones Walker, Keith stated, "For me, rejoining Jones Walker, and for Abram and Adria joining the firm, everything has been as we expected: working with talented lawyers and a wide support system, allowing us to find new opportunities."

About Keith Turner

An experienced attorney, Keith represents clients before the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the US Army Corps of Engineers, as well as in environmental litigation. He also counsels clients on the environmental dimensions of energy projects, real estate transactions, and economic development initiatives. Before becoming an attorney, Keith spent more than a decade as an environmental consultant, advising clients on water, air, hazardous waste, and groundwater remediation.

About Abram Orlansky

A proven litigator, Abram represents businesses with interests and operations across a wide range of industries. He guides clients through the full lifecycle of environmental matters, from permitting and regulatory compliance through enforcement defense and litigation. Among other agencies, Abram regularly appears before the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. He also represents businesses, executives, and owners in state and federal courts across Mississippi and the southeastern United States. Alongside his environmental practice, Abram counsels healthcare industry and other clients on cybersecurity, data privacy, breach notifications, and other actions in response to cyberattacks.

About Adria Johnson

Adria represents clients in a variety of litigation matters, including disputes involving environmental, regulatory, and commercial issues. She assists clients in navigating complex environmental challenges, regulatory compliance matters, and litigation arising under federal and state environmental laws. In addition to environmental matters, Adria has experience handling a broad range of civil litigation matters.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP