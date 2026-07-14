Jones Walker Grows M&A and Private Equity Team with Addition of Former Walker Eisenbraun Attorneys, Names Head of Texas Offices

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome three new partners, Raymond Walker, Mark Eisenbraun, and David Valenti, and one special counsel, Jill Brumberger, as members of the Corporate Practice Group in Texas.

Jones Walker welcomes three new partners, Raymond Walker, Mark Eisenbraun, and David Valenti, and one special counsel, Jill Brumberger, as members of the Corporate Practice Group in Texas. Raymond has been appointed head of the firm’s Texas offices.

"We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of M&A and private equity attorneys to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Their outstanding track records, deep client relationships, and stellar reputations in the market make them an ideal fit for our firm. We are excited about the momentum this team brings and confident they will help shape the next chapter of Jones Walker's growth in Texas and across the Southeast."

The corporate team from Walker Eisenbraun, LLC, brings well-established practices from a firm with more than 15 years of experience serving Texas' business community. Raymond, Mark, and David will be based in the firm's Houston office, while Jill will be based in The Woodlands office. All four attorneys will be members of Jones Walker's mergers and acquisitions and private equity team.

Reflecting on the decision to join Jones Walker, Raymond stated, "We are thrilled to join a firm known for its corporate practice and outstanding client service platform. This move creates tremendous opportunities for our clients and our team. With the firm's deep bench of talent and strong regional footprint, we are exceptionally positioned to enhance existing client relationships and pursue new opportunities throughout Texas."

In addition, effective July 1, 2026, Raymond has been appointed head of the firm's Texas offices.

"We are also looking forward to Raymond serving as the head of our Texas offices, including Houston, The Woodlands, and Dallas," Bill added. "He is exceptionally well positioned to expand our presence across Texas, deepen client relationships, and drive continued growth throughout the state."

"I am also excited to lead Jones Walker's Texas offices and help accelerate the firm's growth and impact across the state," Raymond said. "My experience as a former law firm co-founder and managing partner gives me a unique perspective on leadership, client service, and building successful organizations."

About Raymond Walker

Raymond is an accomplished corporate and transactional attorney whose clients range from Fortune 100 companies to closely held middle-market operators, private equity funds, and the portfolio companies they own. His practice centers on middle-market mergers and acquisitions as he represents companies and private equity sponsors across the full transaction life cycle, from formation and financing through acquisition, growth, and disposition. He has advised clients across the energy, healthcare, manufacturing, infrastructure, and food distribution industries and has extensive experience counseling private equity sponsors on middle-market acquisitions. Raymond is the co-founder and former managing partner of Walker Eisenbraun, LLC.

About Mark Eisenbraun

Mark is a seasoned corporate, securities, and transactional attorney whose practice spans the full range of equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital restructurings, with particular attention to private and public market transactions. He has counseled publicly traded companies, middle-market enterprises preparing for growth capital or exit, and established businesses across numerous economic sectors, including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and distribution. Before joining Jones Walker, Mark co-founded Walker Eisenbraun, LLC.

About David Valenti

David is a highly regarded corporate professional whose practice encompasses securities and commodities regulation, initial public offerings, public and private securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, real estate acquisitions and dispositions, corporate restructuring, and general corporate matters. He regularly advises middle-market companies and private equity sponsors as part of the team's full-service corporate and outside/general counsel practice. David has worked across a broad range of industries, including software, optical, networking, ecommerce, semiconductor production, telecommunications, medical devices, biotechnology, manufacturing, defense, aviation, and real estate investment trusts.

About Jill Brumberger

Jill is a veteran corporate and transactional attorney whose practice encompasses private equity offerings, including debt and equity financings; mergers and acquisitions, including stock and asset purchases; and the due diligence that supports these transactions. She brings more than two decades of experience advising companies on corporate governance, entity formation and dissolution, and transactional matters. Jill regularly advises middle-market companies and private equity sponsors as part of the team's corporate and outside/general counsel practice.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

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SOURCE Jones Walker LLP