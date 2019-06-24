Jones Walker LLP and the TCH Group, LLC Announce Strategic Alliance

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that the national law firm has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with a Washington, D.C. based government relations firm, TCH Group, LLC. The agreement contemplates that both the TCH Group and Jones Walker LLP will continue as separate entities and both firms will also pursue opportunities to provide enhanced capabilities to new and existing clients.

In addition to this new strategic alliance with the TCH Group, Jones Walker will continue its longstanding strategic alliance with The Livingston Group. All three firms look forward to identifying strategic opportunities for collaboration.

TCH Group (www.tchgroup.com), now in its 24th year, has a long track record of successfully formulating and implementing achievable, bipartisan solutions for its clients, which include Fortune 500 corporations, associations, municipalities, universities, and non-profits.

Michael Tongour, the founder of the firm, is President and Managing Partner. Prior to founding the firm, Tongour served as Chief of Staff/Chief Counsel to the Senate GOP Whip, as a Senate Committee Counsel, and as the Legislative Director for two Senators. Tongour is a native South Carolinian and a lawyer. He represents a variety of major companies which have a strong business presence in South Carolina and has also represented the City of Charleston for nearly 15 years.

Brad Holsclaw, the other leading principal in the firm, is a native of Kentucky and continues his strong political connections to the Commonwealth and its state and federal policy makers. He served for 11 years as a Senior Legislative Advisor to three Senate Republican Leaders.

Jones Walker's Federal Government Relations Practice Group, led by Chris Johnsen, addresses the many legislative and regulatory issues of state, regional, national, and international scope that affect clients. The firm's highly experienced attorneys and staff assist clients by monitoring state and federal legislative and executive activities; participating in regulatory agency administrative proceedings; and preparing, supporting, or opposing legislative initiatives on behalf of our clients. Jones Walker has substantial experience representing public and private entities across the nation and around the globe, ensuring their objectives are achieved in the southeastern United States and Washington, D.C.

Mr. Tongour said, "We are excited to form this alliance with Jones Walker. We were attracted to the firm for a variety of reasons including its strong presence in southern states, its well-deserved reputation for integrity, and for the value it has provided its clients for over eighty years."

"We are pleased to create this alliance with the TCH Group. It allows us to bring enhanced offerings to our shared clients and also demonstrates our creative approach to client service," said Bill Hines, Managing Partner of Jones Walker LLP.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP ( www.joneswalker.com ) is among the 120 largest law firms in the United States serving local, regional, national, and international business interests with offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

About TCH Group, LLC

For nearly 25 years, the TCH Group, LLC (www.tchgroup.com) has provided effective Federal government relations advocacy services. They ethically and successfully assist their clients in navigating the Federal legislative and regulatory process in a variety of policy areas including tax, energy and environment, healthcare, telecommunications, trade, appropriations, transportation, and civil and criminal justice. The TCH Group has a proven track record of bipartisan policy success, and enjoys strong relationships with both Democrat and Republican policy makers and their staff members.

