Jones Walker Welcomes Environmental Litigator Emma Moppert in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Emma Moppert as special counsel in the Litigation Practice Group and member of the environmental litigation team in the firm's New Orleans office.

"We are pleased to welcome Emma to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Her experience in complex litigation makes her a valuable addition to our environmental litigation team and our New Orleans office."

Jones Walker welcomes Emma Moppert as special counsel in the Litigation Practice Group and member of the environmental litigation team in the firm's New Orleans office.

Emma's practice focuses on insurance defense litigation, including general liability, toxic torts, and workers' compensation matters. She represents insurers, employers, and corporate clients in complex disputes across state and federal courts, as well as workers' compensation tribunals.

"I am delighted to be joining the litigation team at Jones Walker," Emma said. "The firm's reputation for excellence, collaborative culture, and client-focused practice provide an outstanding platform for aggressive advocacy, while helping clients navigate the challenges of litigation at all levels."

Emma has experience handling all phases of litigation, from early case evaluation through trial and resolution, including representing clients in insurance defense, general liability, workers' compensation, and toxic tort matters. She has successfully tried and won bench trials and regularly drafts and argues motions and exceptions. Her practice includes conducting and defending depositions of plaintiffs, corporate representatives, fact witnesses, and experts, including in matters involving alleged chemical and benzene exposures, and guiding clients through private and court-ordered mediations.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP