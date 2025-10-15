Jones Walker Welcomes Transactional Tax Attorney Bob Stephan and Expands Into Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Robert "Bob" Stephan as a partner in the Tax Practice Group and a member of the firm's transactional tax team based in Chicago. Bob's addition to the firm expands the firm's reach into the Illinois market.

"We are excited to welcome Bob to the firm, as well as tap into the Chicago market," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "He brings both technical proficiency and strategic insight that will help push our transactional tax team to new heights while delivering meaningful impact to our clients."

Bob brings extensive experience in structuring and implementing complex, tax-advantaged financing transactions to support community development and economic revitalization initiatives. His practice centers on representing community development entities, institutional investors, and project developers in federal and state new markets tax credit transactions. Bob's new markets tax credit experience includes assisting clients in structuring transactions that combine federal new markets tax credits with other state tax credits, creating pooled loan facilities to support large credit structures, and applying targeted population rules to expand economic opportunities.

"I am really excited to join such an experienced and well-respected team of lawyers with a proven track record in structuring complex transactions," Bob said. "The firm's leadership in new markets tax credits, historic rehabilitation, and affordable housing programs — combined with a collaborative culture and national reach — made it clear that this is the right place to expand my practice and better serve my clients as we continue to find innovative solutions that create lasting community impact."

Bob regularly represents qualified active low-income community businesses and allocatees of federal and state new markets tax credits in transactions throughout the country, ranging from manufacturing facilities and mixed-use developments to community facilities and operating businesses. His comprehensive understanding of both the regulatory requirements and practical implementation challenges of community development finance enables him to structure transactions that achieve his clients' business objectives while advancing economic development in underserved communities.

In addition to his tax credits knowledge, Bob has extensive experience in healthcare, municipal, and project finance.

