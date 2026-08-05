Jones Walker Welcomes Transportation and Government Relations Strategist Nick Primrose as Special Counsel in Florida

Addition of Former JAXPORT Regulatory Compliance Chief Strengthens Advocacy Bench in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Nick Primrose as special counsel in the Government Relations Practice Group in the firm's Tallahassee office.

Jones Walker welcomes Nick Primrose as special counsel in the Government Relations Practice Group in the firm's Tallahassee office.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick to the firm as we continue to strengthen our government relations and legislative advocacy capabilities in Florida," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Nick has earned a reputation as a trusted counselor and strategic thinker. He brings an exceptional combination of legal acumen, public policy experience, and practical problem-solving skills that will be an immediate asset to our clients and our team."

Nick works with businesses, public agencies, and industry organizations whose success depends on effective engagement with federal, state, and local governments. He helps clients monitor legislative and regulatory developments, assess legal and policy risk, engage decision-makers, and pursue growth opportunities in heavily regulated industries, including maritime, transportation, logistics, technology, infrastructure, and economic development.

"I am excited to join Jones Walker. The firm's reputation for strategic counsel and effective advocacy aligns with the approach I want to bring to our transportation, maritime, and economic development clients," said Nick. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships across Florida and at the federal level to help our clients succeed."

Nick also advises clients on policy and regulatory issues tied to emerging transportation, supply chain, and logistics technologies, including deploying artificial intelligence, autonomous trucking, advanced air mobility, and battery energy storage systems. In that work, he helps clients understand developing legal frameworks and position operations for future regulatory and legislative changes.

Prior to joining Jones Walker, Nick served as the Jacksonville Port Authority's (JAXPORT) first chief of regulatory compliance, a role in which he functioned as the port's in-house legal counsel. In that capacity, he handled maritime, contract, business development, environmental, emergency preparedness, and insurance and risk management matters. He also guided federal and state government affairs work and advised port leadership on strategic planning, resiliency, and growth. Before entering private practice, Nick served in the Executive Office of the Governor under two Florida governors, ultimately as deputy general counsel to each.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

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SOURCE Jones Walker LLP