Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers Celebrates 20 Years of Dedicated Personal Injury Service in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in Henderson, Nevada, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary of serving the community. Since its founding in 2006, the firm has committed itself to fighting for the rights of injury victims and providing compassionate, expert legal representation.

20 Years Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers

Over the past two decades, Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers has built a reputation for fierce advocacy, personalized service, and a proven track record of securing fair compensation for clients. With more than 53 years of combined experience, the firm's team of dedicated attorneys has helped countless individuals recover from accidents and injuries.

"We are incredibly grateful to our clients, partners, and the Henderson community for trusting us over the past 20 years," said Justin Wilson, Managing Partner. "Our mission has always been to provide aggressive representation and compassionate support to those who need it most."

To mark this milestone, Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers will host a series of community events and offer free consultations throughout the year. The firm remains committed to fighting for justice and making a positive impact in Henderson and beyond.

For more information, visit Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers at https://joneswilson.com, or call 702-405-6000.

About Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers

Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm dedicated to helping victims of car accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death, and other injury cases. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm has been serving Henderson and the surrounding areas for over 20 years.

Finding the right lawyer to represent your injury case can be extremely frustrating. However, with over 53 years of combined experience and insider knowledge of how insurance companies work, the Jones Wilson law firm stands out from the crowd. Other attorneys pick and choose their clients based on case notoriety, but Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers is here to help you, no matter how large or small the case.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cory Jones

Jones Wilson LLP

Phone: (702) 850-4404

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jones Wilson Injury Lawyers