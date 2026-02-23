Jones Wilson LLP Proudly Sponsors the Coronado High School Golf Tournament in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Wilson LLP, a leading personal injury law firm in Henderson, Nevada, is honored to announce its recent Gold Level Sponsorship of the Coronado High School Girls Tournament. This event exemplifies the firm's ongoing commitment to supporting local youth and community initiatives.

Coronado Cougars Jones Wilson LLP

The tournament is taking place at the Anthem Country Club in Henderson, Nevada, and aims to promote athletic excellence and teamwork among high school boys and girls. As a firm dedicated to advocating for the community, Jones Wilson LLP is proud to contribute to the development of young athletes and encourage a spirit of sportsmanship and achievement.

"Our firm believes in giving back to the Henderson community and supporting the future leaders of tomorrow," said Cory Jones, of Jones Wilson LLP. "We are excited to be part of this inspiring event and look forward to seeing talented young golfers showcase their skills."

Jones Wilson LLP, located at 1522 W Warm Springs Rd Suite 100, Henderson, NV, specializes in personal injury cases and has a strong record of success and community involvement. As licensed trial attorneys, Mr. Jones and Mr. Wilson are prepared to aggressively pursue your case to verdict when needed—ensuring skilled advocacy every step of the way. For more information about the firm, visit www.joneswilson.com.

About Jones Wilson LLP:

Finding the right lawyer to represent your injury case can be extremely frustrating. However, with over 53 years of combined experience and insider knowledge of how insurance companies work, the Jones Wilson law firm stands out from the crowd. Other attorneys pick and choose their clients based on case notoriety, but Jones Wilson LLP is here to help you, no matter how large or small the case.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cory Jones

Jones Wilson LLP

Phone: (702) 850-4404

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jones Wilson LLP