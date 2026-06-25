Jonesboro Advertising & Promotion Commission and First Community Bank Announce Landmark Naming Rights Partnership for Upcoming Complex

The Ridge Athletics Center is renamed First Community Bank Sportsplex through 15-year, $4,525,000 naming rights agreement

JONESBORO, Ark., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jonesboro Advertising & Promotion Commission and First Community Bank today announced a landmark naming rights partnership that will officially rename the Ridge Athletics Center as the First Community Bank Sportsplex. The 15-year, $4,525,000 partnership represents a significant investment in the future of youth sports, recreation, tourism, and community development in Jonesboro.

Opening in early 2027, the 200,000-square-foot First Community Bank Sportsplex will serve as a premier destination for athletes, families, tournaments, and community events throughout the region. The First Community Bank Sportsplex features space to hold 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts, an Olympic-sized, 40,000 square foot natatorium with 1M and 3M diving and 1,245 spectator seats, a competition warm-up pool, an outdoor aquatics park, and a 35,000 square foot events center. The state-of-the-art facility is already booking tournaments and events for 2027 and beyond, positioning Jonesboro as a leading destination for competitive sports and large-scale gatherings.

"The partnership with First Community Bank shows us just how excited Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas are to have a facility like this," said Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission Executive Director Craig Rickert." Very few facilities have this kind of support, let alone months before they open. We are very proud of the partnership we have formed with First Community Bank. A 15-year commitment from First Community Bank speaks to the confidence they have in this facility to drive tourism, build community, and improve the quality of life for Jonesboro residents."

The naming rights partnership with First Community Bank reflects a shared vision to create meaningful, long-term impact through sports, recreation, and community connection.

First Community Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank serving Arkansas and southern Missouri. Built on a foundation of relationship-driven banking, First Community Bank is dedicated to helping individuals, families, businesses, and communities succeed. The bank's commitment extends beyond financial services through active support of the communities where its customers live and work.

"This partnership represents much more than naming rights. It reflects our long-term commitment to the families, athletes, coaches, and communities that will benefit from this incredible facility for generations to come," said Allen Williams, Executive Vice President, Regional President for First Community Bank. "The First Community Bank Sportsplex will become a destination that brings people together, creates economic opportunity, and showcases everything that makes Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas such a special place to live, work, and play. We are proud to invest in a project that will have a lasting impact across our region."

The First Community Bank Sportsplex will feature modern sports and event spaces designed to accommodate tournaments, leagues, camps, training opportunities, and community programming. With its size, amenities, and regional accessibility, the facility is expected to attract visitors from across Arkansas and beyond.

The Sportsplex will continue to support Jonesboro's growing reputation as a destination for sports tourism and community recreation while providing a premier home for local athletes and organizations.

The First Community Bank Sportsplex is managed by The Sports Facilities Companies, the nation's leading resource for the planning, development, and management of sports, recreation, golf, ice, aquatics, fitness, wellness, and events facilities.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the planning, development, and management of sports, recreation, golf, ice, aquatics, fitness, wellness, and events facilities. SFC helps community leaders and developers create places that bring people together, improve quality of life, and deliver measurable, lasting results. As a turnkey partner, SFC supports projects from early planning, feasibility, and program development through professional facility management and high-performing operations.

SFC's integrated platform includes the Power Wellness and Spirit Golf Management brands, expanding its ability to serve communities across recreation, health, wellness, and outdoor assets. With more than 140 venues and approximately 7,000 team members across its network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and generates more than $1 billion in annual economic impact each year. To learn more, visit sportsfacilities.com and thesfnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

7274743845

http://sportsfacilities.com

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies