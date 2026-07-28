Upcoming openings highlight SFC's continued work to help communities operate sports, recreation, aquatics, golf, wellness and event venues that serve local families, athletes and visitors

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) today announced plans to support 10 venue openings, grand reopenings, and new community partnerships across eight states during the second half of 2026. The upcoming activity includes aquatic centers, recreation facilities, sports parks, golf destinations, community fields, and mixed-use developments in California, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Illinois.

The Sports Facilities Companies Prepares for 10 Venue Openings and Expanded Community Recreation Across the U.S. in the Second Half of 2026

"Every one of these venues begins with a community's vision for how it can better serve its residents," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of SFC. "Our role is to listen, understand what success looks like locally, and bring the experience and resources that can help make that vision sustainable. We are proud to work alongside the leaders, staff members, and community partners who are creating these places."

SFC's second-half activity includes:

Ontario Sports Empire in Ontario, California , is expected to open in late October as the largest mixed-use sports complex west of the Rocky Mountains. The 200-acre destination will feature 20 multipurpose fields, 14 youth diamond fields, eight full-size baseball diamonds, four football and rugby fields, and two championship diamond fields.

, is expected to open in late October as the largest mixed-use sports complex west of the Rocky Mountains. The 200-acre destination will feature 20 multipurpose fields, 14 youth diamond fields, eight full-size baseball diamonds, four football and rugby fields, and two championship diamond fields. Wintrust Sports Complex at Bedford Park , located outside Chicago, Illinois, is targeting a late-fall Phase 2 grand opening as part of the venue's five-year anniversary celebration. The $38 million expansion includes a Chicago Sky practice facility and supports a broader mixed-use development with hotel and retail components.

, located outside Chicago, Illinois, is targeting a late-fall Phase 2 grand opening as part of the venue's five-year anniversary celebration. The $38 million expansion includes a Chicago Sky practice facility and supports a broader mixed-use development with hotel and retail components. U.S. Steel Community Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania , is expected to hold its official grand opening in late summer. Located within the Hazelwood Green development, the year-round multipurpose venue will feature a full-size athletic field, seating for approximately 3,000 spectators, a press box, concessions, and a renovated support building designed for athletic and community use.

, is expected to hold its official grand opening in late summer. Located within the Hazelwood Green development, the year-round multipurpose venue will feature a full-size athletic field, seating for approximately 3,000 spectators, a press box, concessions, and a renovated support building designed for athletic and community use. Paducah Sports Park by CFSB in Paducah, Kentucky , is scheduled to hold its grand opening on September 10. The diamond and long-field complex is designed to support local leagues while expanding western Kentucky's capacity to host regional and national tournaments.

, is scheduled to hold its grand opening on September 10. The diamond and long-field complex is designed to support local leagues while expanding western Kentucky's capacity to host regional and national tournaments. NEXUS Stadium in Middlesex County, New Jersey , is scheduled to open in October. The spectator and event venue will serve as a key component of a broader mixed-use sports and entertainment destination.

, is scheduled to open in October. The spectator and event venue will serve as a key component of a broader mixed-use sports and entertainment destination. Shafter Aquatics Center in Shafter, California , is targeting a late summer grand reopening following significant improvements that began in 2024. The community aquatics center will provide residents with expanded access to swimming, water-safety education, and recreational programming.

, is targeting a late summer grand reopening following significant improvements that began in 2024. The community aquatics center will provide residents with expanded access to swimming, water-safety education, and recreational programming. Pelican Bay Aquatic Center in Edmond, Oklahoma , celebrated its grand reopening on July 18 following recent renovations. The 17-acre aquatic complex provides water-safety education, community recreation, and family entertainment for residents of Edmond and the surrounding area.

, celebrated its grand reopening on July 18 following recent renovations. The 17-acre aquatic complex provides water-safety education, community recreation, and family entertainment for residents of Edmond and the surrounding area. Artesia Recreation Center in Artesia, New Mexico , is scheduled to hold its grand opening ceremony on August 14. Located near the Artesia Aquatic Center, the two-story facility will serve as an all-in-one recreation hub with courts, fitness spaces, a running track, and children's areas.

, is scheduled to hold its grand opening ceremony on August 14. Located near the Artesia Aquatic Center, the two-story facility will serve as an all-in-one recreation hub with courts, fitness spaces, a running track, and children's areas. Hartselle Parks and Recreation in Hartselle, Alabama , joins the SFC family in 2026. The municipal park system includes a broad mix of civic, aquatic, athletic, trail, and recreation assets serving residents throughout the community.

, joins the SFC family in 2026. The municipal park system includes a broad mix of civic, aquatic, athletic, trail, and recreation assets serving residents throughout the community. Overlook Golf Course in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, is part of SFC's growing work with municipal and community golf properties. The public golf destination is targeting a fall grand opening and includes a lighted driving range, instruction, leagues, outings, and dining.

The openings build on SFC's broader work with public and private partners to help sports, recreation, and wellness venues move from planning and development to sustainable day-to-day operations.

SFC will also host The Sports Facilities Conference on December 8–9, 2026, in St. Pete Beach, Florida, to educate community leaders, venue operators, developers, and industry partners on funding, development, operations, programming, partnerships, and growth. Registration is now open at sportsfacilitiesconference.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the planning, development, and management of sports, recreation, golf, ice, aquatics, fitness, wellness, and events facilities. SFC helps community leaders and developers create places that bring people together, improve quality of life, and deliver measurable, lasting results. As a turnkey partner, SFC supports projects from early planning, feasibility, and program development through professional facility management and high-performing operations.

SFC's integrated platform includes the Power Wellness and Spirit Golf Management brands, expanding its ability to serve communities across recreation, health, wellness, and outdoor assets. With more than 140 venues and approximately 7,000 team members across its network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and generates more than $1 billion in annual economic impact each year. To learn more, visit sportsfacilities.com and thesfnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

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https://www.sportsfacilities.com/

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies