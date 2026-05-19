National leader in sports, recreation, and event facility management honored for improving health and economic vitality throughout communities nationwide

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a national leader in sports, recreation, and event facility management and development, has been inducted into the U.S. Indoor Sports Association Hall of Fame, recognizing organizations that transform communities through sports and recreation. The honor celebrates SFC's twenty-three-year commitment to improving health and economic vitality in cities across the United States.

The Sports Facilities Companies Inducted into Hall of Fame for Transformative Community Impact

What began as a vision shared by three founders has grown into a nationwide firm with more than 140 sports, recreation, and event facilities and over 7,500 team members. SFC's integrated destination management platform includes Power Wellness and Spirit Golf Management brands. SFC's portfolio of affiliated facilities, welcomes over 30 million visits and generates more than $1 billion in economic impact annually, reflecting both the firm's scale of work and the depth of commitment to communities' activation.

"The US Indoor Sports Association has been a breeding ground for best-in-class facility operators for almost three decades," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of SFC. "Being inducted into this Hall of Fame is a reflection of the trust our community partners have placed in us and the hard work of thousands of team members who show up every day to serve guests, create memories, and drive meaningful economic impact."

Established in 2003, SFC was built on the premise that access to sports can change the lives of children, adults, and communities throughout the country, a vision that has guided the organization's growth from day one. When founders Jason Clement, Dev Pathik and Bryan Finnerty launched SFC, their initial work focused on guiding communities and private entities through the planning process for developing youth sports facilities. As their effort, acumen, and attention to detail became evident through project success, clients began asking them to execute these plans on their behalf, catalyzing the launch of SFC's management services arm in 2005.

In the years that followed, SFC's impact expanded with the launch of its development services, in which a team of subject matter experts guides public and private entities through the process of designing and building high-performing sports, recreation, and event facilities. The company then launched and invested in several verticals to further serve communities, including Hype Nation Volleyball in 2020, and later Maximum Cheer, Firland Ice, Rink Management Services, RCI, and Spirit Golf, as well as Away Team, a team travel and lodging platform introduced in 2021.

"This honor belongs to the communities we serve as much as it does to our organization," said Eric Sullivan, partner at SFC. "From our earliest planning projects to operating some of the country's most impactful sports, recreation, and event venues, our focus has always been on improving quality of life and creating places where people feel they belong. We're incredibly grateful for this recognition and energized for what comes next."

The U.S. Indoor Sports Association Hall of Fame recognizes organizations whose leadership and long-term contributions have helped shape the sports and recreation industry. SFC's induction is a meaningful acknowledgment from a respected national organization, honoring more than two decades of work helping communities create impactful spaces for sports, recreation, and connection.

To learn more about SFC, please visit our website at sportsfacilities.com. Stay tuned on Facebook and LinkedIn for updates, programs, and job postings.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the planning, development, and management of sports, recreation, golf, ice, aquatics, fitness, wellness, and events facilities. SFC helps community leaders and developers create places that bring people together, improve quality of life, and deliver measurable, lasting results. As a turnkey partner, SFC supports projects from early planning, feasibility, and program development through professional facility management and high-performing operations.

SFC's integrated platform includes the Power Wellness and Spirit Golf Management brands, expanding its ability to serve communities across recreation, health, wellness, and outdoor assets. With more than 140 venues and approximately 7,000 team members across its network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and generates more than $1 billion in annual economic impact each year. To learn more, visit sportsfacilities.com and thesfnetwork.com.

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Ashley Whittaker

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SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies