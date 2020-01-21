Jones|Carter Expands Surveying Services in Austin with Addition of Rex Hackett, RPLS, LSLS

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rex Hackett, RPLS, LSLS has joined Jones|Carter in Austin as Department Manager for Surveying. With over 30 years of industry experience and 25 years as a survey lead, Rex brings extensive knowledge of survey operations and experience assisting clients with Texas survey requirements.

Rex has a substantial background working with municipalities. In his career, Rex has acted as the On-Call Professional Land Surveyor for cities including San Antonio, Schertz and Kirby. He has also surveyed upwards of 550,000 acres of Texas ranch land.

Rex Hackett, RPLS, LSLS, Austin Survey Department Manager at Jones|Carter.
"I am happy to be a part of a great team of professionals that works together so cohesively," said Rex. "I am looking forward to growing and serving alongside the team here in Austin." 

Rex served as a First-Year Director of the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors Alamo Chapter and is an active member of both Texas and National Society of Professional Surveyors.

About Jones|Carter
Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors for nearly 45 years. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering New-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.

