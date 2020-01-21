Jones|Carter Expands Surveying Services in Austin with Addition of Rex Hackett, RPLS, LSLS

"I am happy to be a part of a great team of professionals that works together so cohesively," said Rex. "I am looking forward to growing and serving alongside the team here in Austin."

Rex served as a First-Year Director of the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors Alamo Chapter and is an active member of both Texas and National Society of Professional Surveyors.

About Jones|Carter

Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors for nearly 45 years. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering New-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.

Christina Nichols

713-777-5337

cnichols@jonescarter.com

