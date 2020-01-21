Jones|Carter Expands Surveying Services in Austin with Addition of Rex Hackett, RPLS, LSLS
Jan 21, 2020, 08:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rex Hackett, RPLS, LSLS has joined Jones|Carter in Austin as Department Manager for Surveying. With over 30 years of industry experience and 25 years as a survey lead, Rex brings extensive knowledge of survey operations and experience assisting clients with Texas survey requirements.
Rex has a substantial background working with municipalities. In his career, Rex has acted as the On-Call Professional Land Surveyor for cities including San Antonio, Schertz and Kirby. He has also surveyed upwards of 550,000 acres of Texas ranch land.
"I am happy to be a part of a great team of professionals that works together so cohesively," said Rex. "I am looking forward to growing and serving alongside the team here in Austin."
Rex served as a First-Year Director of the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors Alamo Chapter and is an active member of both Texas and National Society of Professional Surveyors.
About Jones|Carter
Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors for nearly 45 years. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering New-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.
Media Contact:
Christina Nichols
713-777-5337
cnichols@jonescarter.com
