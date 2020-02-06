Jones|Carter Grows Construction Engineering & Inspection Division with Addition of Mike Battles, PE
Jun 15, 2020, 18:46 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Battles, PE is joining Jones|Carter in Plano as Vice President of Construction Engineering & Inspection. Mike is a registered Professional Engineer with nearly 35 years of industry experience, 22 of which were spent with TxDOT at both the area and district level.
Mike is a proven leader with experience in program and project management for transportation infrastructure projects. His project management capabilities include project planning, resource and schedule management, client coordination and risk management.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to help build out service lines here at Jones|Carter," Mike said. "I look forward to putting my wealth of transportation and TxDOT knowledge to work for this company."
Mike is also adept in schematic and PS&E for tollway projects, interstate reconstruction, rural multi-lane widenings and rehabilitations. Drawing from his experience in the industry, Mike sets a direction that aligns with the company's mission and vision.
About Jones|Carter
For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.
