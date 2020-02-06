Jones|Carter Grows Construction Engineering & Inspection Division with Addition of Mike Battles, PE

"I'm excited for the opportunity to help build out service lines here at Jones|Carter," Mike said. "I look forward to putting my wealth of transportation and TxDOT knowledge to work for this company."

Mike is also adept in schematic and PS&E for tollway projects, interstate reconstruction, rural multi-lane widenings and rehabilitations. Drawing from his experience in the industry, Mike sets a direction that aligns with the company's mission and vision.

About Jones|Carter

For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.

